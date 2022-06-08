ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Jack, MO

Lone Jack Woman Injured in JoCo Accident

By Randy Kirby
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Lone Jack woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway...

northwestmoinfo.com

Chain Reaction Accident Near Gower Results in Injuries

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
GOWER, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after ejected in UTV accident

CASS COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2:30a.m. Saturday in Cass County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Polaris UTV driven by Derek W. Scott, 26, Strasburg, was southbound on South Shimel Road just north of East 187th Street. The UTV had a...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Four Warsaw Residents Injured in Pettis County Crash

Four Warsaw residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2012 Chrysler Town & Country, driven by 29-year-old Shelby G. Slaghter of Warsaw, failed to stop for a stop sign at Highway 52 and Route E at 12:10 p.m.,and struck the side of a westbound 2016 Ford F-450, driven by 44-year-old Theodore E. Palmer of Windsor.
KCTV 5

Four people taken to hospital in Independence car crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash involving several vehicles in Independence has left four people hospitalized. One person was listed in critical condition and three others were in serious condition, law enforcement stated. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near the intersection of 40 Highway and Denton Road, several...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
4 injured following crash in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Four people, including a bicyclist, were injured in an accident that happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon in Olathe. It happened near the intersection of West 159th Street and Lennox Drive. The neighborhood is just east of Ridgeview Road. All four people who went...
OLATHE, KS
Orrick man seriously hurt in Ray County accident involving deer

RAY COUNTY – An accident in Ray County Friday evening injured one of the vehicle's occupants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Timothy Thurnau, 52, was westbound on MO-210 west of Highway EE when a deer traveled across the road into its path. Although Timothy...
RAY COUNTY, MO
Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
One killed in crash, driver taken into custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash on W. 75th Street early Wednesday morning. Kansas City, Missouri, police say a Jeep Cherokee was speeding down W. 75th Street at around 12:40 a.m. when it shot through the red light at the Ward Parkway intersection. Officers...
Four Sedalians Injured in US 65 Wreck

Four Sedalians were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2018 Toyota, driven by 53-year-old Vasiliy I. Popa of Sedalia, was on US 65 and slowing down to turn on right Route H just after 9 a.m., when the Toyota was struck from behind by a southbound 2010 Ford, driven by 47-year-old Andy R. Schlaback of Sweet Springs.
Child dies in rollover crash in northeast Kansas

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – A child has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in the 3900 block of NW Carlson Road. It happened south of Rossville. According to Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received multiple calls regarding a single-vehicle rollover […]
ROSSVILLE, KS
