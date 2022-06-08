Warrant issued for Northfield man accused of crashing vehicle on drugs

Related
KAAL-TV
Warrant issued for Christmas Eve burglary suspect
(ABC 6 News) - Dodge County has issued a warrant for Joseph William Ubl, the Faribault man arrested in connection with a West Concord burglary on Christmas eve. Ubl was arrested in January, following a social media-aided hunt for suspects in the theft. He is accused of felony second-degree burglary...
KIMT
Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
KIMT
Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M
An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
Man admits shooting car with kids inside — receives no jail or prison
ST PAUL, Minn. — Last August, a St. Paul woman was driving near York Avenue and Frank Street with her boyfriend and their two children — ages 1 and 4 — when they heard gunshots. It was someone in another car shooting at them. Three bullets hit...
KEYC
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
fox9.com
Police issue safety warning after several overdoses in Savage
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to multiple overdoses that could be from a "bad box" of counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills, also known as M-Box pills, Mexican Blues or Blues.
Two Charged In Recent Rochester Pot-Involved Stabbing
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men are facing charges connected to a recent stabbing in Rochester that began as a planned sale of marijuana. Police had no trouble finding the suspects. They were found hiding in an apartment when officers forced their way inside. The incident happened on...
KIMT
Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide
MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
Disturbance at MN High School Graduation Leads to Gun Seizures
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb recovered two handguns after officers were called to deal with a large disturbance during a high school graduation ceremony. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, the incident took place Wednesday evening at the Brooklyn Park High School. A...
myklgr.com
Drug task force arrests Morton man Thursday
An area drug task force arrested a Morton man Thursday afternoon for possession of several illegal substances. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 9, the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at 40099 Reservation Highway 3 at the Lower Sioux Community. Officers found over three ounces of methamphetamine, a quantity of M-Box 30 pills known to contain fentynal, a loaded handgun, and a loaded rifle.
2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
ccxmedia.org
Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting
Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
Police investigating after ROCORI students allegedly threatened to shoot classmate
ROCORI School in Cold Spring, Minnesota. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A central Minnesota school district where two students died in a school shooting nearly two decades ago is again facing questions about how district leaders protect students from bullying and threats of violence. On Wednesday, the ROCORI School Board released...
Pedestrian, 84, dies after hit-and-run involving motorist with five DWIs
An 84-year-old Brooklyn Center woman struck by an unlicensed motorist in a hit-and-run last week has died. On Friday, prosectors in Hennepin County charged Tammy Renae Olson, 59, with one count of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the June 1 crash. Joyce Acosta, who prosectors say was run over...
Brooklyn Center schools to 're-think' events after disturbance, assault at graduation
Brooklyn Center Community Schools has said it will be rethinking its student celebrations after incidents at high school graduation saw two men arrested for weapons possession, and a graduating student assaulted. The incidents unfolded on Wednesday during and after the Brooklyn Center High School graduation ceremony, which was held on...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘Premeditated Act of Revenge’: Minneapolis Police Officers Beat Man to a Pulp, Allegedly Plant Drugs Near His House After He Complained, Lawsuit Claims
Minneapolis police officers violated Andre Moore’s civil rights twice in a matter of months, a lawsuit obtained by the Atlanta Black Star alleges. According to the lawsuit, officers pulled a gun and taser on Moore while he complied during a traffic stop and then beat him until he was unconscious in December 2019. After he filed complaints about the abuse, he was framed for drug charges by one of the officers involved. A judge later dropped the charges because they were based on the “reckless disregard for the truth.”
ccxmedia.org
School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School
Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
Red Wing Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash
Ravenna Twp, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a Red Wing man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred shortly after 3 PM in Dakota County along Highway 316 about halfway between Red Wing and Hastings. The State Patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Borcherding was driving his motorcycle north on the highway and was passing vehicles in a no-passing zone when he lost control. Borcherding was then thrown off the motorcycle when it struck a guard rail.
Faribault Daily News
