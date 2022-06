I have always been a fan of French toast. Whether it uses croissants as the base or is made in the traditional way and topped with sweets like strawberries and chocolate, there’s really no type of French toast that is off-limits for me. With the type of love I have for French toast, it’s easy to understand the amount of excitement I was overcome with when I stumbled upon a recipe for a version that I’d never heard of before: Hong Kong-style French toast. And because it intrigued me so much, I just knew I had to take a shot at making it. So I grabbed all the ingredients, jumped in the kitchen, and got to work.

