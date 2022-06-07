ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson Makes PFF’s Top 32 Outside Cornerbacks List

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears’ Jaylon Johnson is one of the best young defenders in the NFL. Pro Football Focus released its top 32 outside cornerbacks list ahead of the 2022 NFL season and named Johnson...

Pro Football Rumors

Lions DL John Penisini retires at age 25

For the second time in recent days, a young member of the Lions is ending his career. Defensive lineman John Penisini announced on Instagram that he is retiring from the NFL. “I have made the decision to retire from football,” the 25-year-old wrote. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”
DETROIT, MI

