Meet the Machines returns to the Downtown Market this summer! Now in its fifth year, this popular family event takes place outdoors at the Market on June 14. Offering an up-close experience with everything from construction trucks to emergency vehicles, kids of all ages can see, hear and touch the giant and unique machines that help run our city. Returning favorites will be on hand, including a police cruiser and fire truck, along with a crane and dump truck from Pioneer Construction.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO