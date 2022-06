June is a busy month for college basketball coaching staffs and that includes June 15 when they can begin contacting class of 2024 recruits directly. This summer is also the first time class of 2024 recruits can go on official visits as rising juniors. One key 2024 prospect that UNC basketball is involved with is looking to make his way back to Chapel Hill. Cam Scott, a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, has a strong relationship with UNC and has already been on campus a few times for unofficial visits. According to On3.com, Scott is looking for a return visit to...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO