HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO welcomes RICK HALL for Afternoons/MD duties. The new hire was announced by WSHE (SHE 100.3/WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) VP/Brand & Content JIMMY STEAL. HALL arrives in THE WINDY CITY from MOODY RADIO NETWORK, where he served as an air personality and Mgr./Digital Audio. He replaces JAY STYLES, who transferred to HUBBARD SEATTLE and jumps in on MONDAY 6/13.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO