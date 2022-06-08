ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Tunisia: Striking judges, lawyers protest president's action

By Francesca Ebel Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6fHY_0g4EmdWt00

Tunisian lawyers and judges held a small protest outside the capital’s courts Wednesday as part of their weeklong strike following the president’s dismissal of 57 judges.

President Kais Saied's removal of the judges was the latest sign of growing interference in the judiciary as he tightens his grip on power. Critics accused Saied of staging a coup in July 2021 after he sacked the government and took on executive powers.

Dozens of lawyers and activists gathered on the steps of the Palace of Justice in Tunis to denounce Saied's actions. Some shouted “Down with the coup," and others chanted, “Judicial authority, no police orders.”

Several lawyers told The Associated Press they would continue their opposition to the president's actions, which include ditching Tunisia’s 2014 constitution to rule instead by decree.

Saied's dismissal of the judges was “illegal and false,” lawyer Amel Miladi said. The firings didn’t follow the laws “made to protect citizens… laws that are anchored in Tunisian constitutional law,” she said.

Miladi said she thinks the strike has been successful, and would continue. Another lawyer, Nawel Toumi said that they intended to “continue this movement and continue to say no”.

Last week, Saied justified his actions by listing a long series of accusations with scant evidence against dozens of judges, ranging from alleged corruption and the illegal amassing of wealth to protecting terrorists and sexual harassment.

Hundreds of judges unanimously voted over the weekend to hold a sit-in and strike. They accused the president of ignoring the constitution and removing judges without “recourse to disciplinary procedure.”

Courtrooms across the North African country have been closed since Monday. Anas Hamadi, president of the Association of Tunisian Magistrates, said 99% of judges participated on the first day of the strike. The protest will continue until the dismissed jurists are reinstated, Hamadi said.

In response, Saied ordered judges’ salaries to be reduced in accordance with the number of strike days.

Constitutional law professor and opposition figure Jawher Ben Mbarek told the AP that he had attended Wednesday’s protest to support the judiciary’s independence in the wake of Saied’s “attacks on the justice system and the judiciary body”.

“(Saied) has regularly harassed judges and the justice system… he has given himself the right to unilaterally fire judges, without a motive or an official investigation. This is an apprentice dictator that is trying to restore the dictatorial system that Tunisians got rid of in 2011” said Ben Mbarek.

Ben Mbarek added that for the first time since 25 July, when Saied first froze Parliament, the political crisis had extended to include state institutions.

“The judiciary is an sovereign institution of the Tunisian state, and now it is in conflict with the President of the Republic. It’s a new fact -- for the first time, the state itself is resisting Kais Saied. This is new and I think this will be fatal for him.”

Saied conferred on himself sweeping powers last year, measures the president claimed were needed to “save the country from imminent peril” and to fight widespread corruption.

Earlier this year, he replaced Tunisia's Supreme Judicial Council. The council had been a key guarantor of judicial independence since the country's 2011 revolution, which deposed a longtime autocratic leader and introduced democratic reforms.

Under pressure from Tunisia’s allies, who are concerned about democratic backsliding in the country, Saied laid out a roadmap that foresees organizing a July 25 referendum on political reforms and a Dec. 17 parliamentary election.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Tycoon Dhammika Perera to Replace President's Brother in Parliament

COLOMBO (Reuters) - One of Sri Lanka's richest businessmen will replace the president's brother in parliament, a ruling party official said on Friday, as the cash-strapped country moves forward on talks for a bailout plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Sri Lanka is in the midst of the worst...
Reuters

Britain, U.N. official condemn Donbas death sentences against British soldiers

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain on Friday condemned Russian proxy authorities in Donbas for what it called an "egregious breach" of the Geneva convention in sentencing to death two British nationals captured in the separatist region while fighting for Ukraine. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said he was talking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Lawyers#Constitution#Corruption#Tunisian#The Palace Of Justice#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Civil Rights Claim Against Border Agent

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday nixed a Washington state bed-and-breakfast owner's lawsuit accusing a Border Patrol agent of civil rights violations during a violent 2014 encounter, as its conservative majority further curtailed the ability to sue federal officials for damages. The court decided in a 6-3...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

FBI Seizes Retired General's Data Related To Qatar Lobbying

The FBI has seized the electronic data of a retired four-star general who authorities say made false statements and withheld “incriminating” documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar. New federal court filings obtained Tuesday outlined...
BBC

Senedd has no powers for gender quota at elections, claims Tory MS

Trying to introduce gender quotas could jeopardise plans to increase the size of the Senedd, it has been claimed. Reform plans include proposals for mandatory quotas of men and women. But Conservative Senedd member Darren Millar says there is "clear" legal advice the Welsh Parliament does not have the power...
Reuters

UN's ILO recommends China mission on Xinjiang labour practices - sources

GENEVA, June 9 (Reuters) - A committee of the U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO) has called for a mission to further review China's labour policies in Xinjiang where rights groups allege forced labour of Muslim Uyghurs, two sources said on Thursday. However, the so-called "technical advisory mission" would fall short...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Estonia PM Kallas Set to Regain Majority in Parliament

VILNIUS (Reuters) -Estonian conservative opposition party Isamaa said on Saturday it would seek to join the Baltic country's government, putting Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and her liberal Reform Party on track to regain a parliamentary majority. Kallas removed her junior coalition partner, the Centre Party, on June 3 after it...
POLITICS
Reuters

Risk of delay to carbon market reforms after surprise EU vote

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - The European Parliament on Wednesday rejected a proposal to upgrade the European Union's carbon market, an unexpected move that exposed divisions over the bloc's core climate policy and could delay negotiations to finish the measure. A committee of lawmakers must now try to forge a...
BBC

NI Protocol: Sir Keir Starmer calls for flexibility and good faith

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the challenges posed by the NI Protocol can be overcome with flexibility, good faith and trust. The UK opposition leader is in Dublin for a series of meetings before travelling to Northern Ireland. The Brexit-related protocol creates a trade border in the...
POLITICS
AFP

In Kyiv, EU chief promises a signal on Ukraine's bid next week

The European Commission will provide a clear signal next week on Ukraine's EU candidate status bid, its chief Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday, as fighting raged in the east and south of the country. Despite reservations among some member states, EU leaders are expected to approve Ukraine's candidate status at a summit on June 23-24, though with strict conditions attached.
ABC News

ABC News

689K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy