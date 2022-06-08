ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Police say person shooting at car misses, hitting busy Buckhead store

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQkWR_0g4EP83A00

ATLANTA — Gunfire interrupted a busy Tuesday afternoon of shopping in Buckhead.

Someone shot at a car, just off Peachtree Road and the bullet shattered a window at a nearby business.

The shooting happened outside the Sephora makeup store near Peachtree and Mathieson Drive.

Workers had to repair this door at Sephora after a bullet hole went through it.

“It happens everywhere. All over the city,” said one shopper who asked us only to call her Susan. “It’s kind of frightening when you live in this area, and you think you can come and be a patron of these stores and this is what happens. This is what you walk in on.”

Atlanta police say this all began near Peachtree Road and Mathieson Drive.

“We were conducting roll call at the Zone 2 precinct in the parking lot. We heard some shots fired,” Maj. Ailen Mitchell with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Some officers quickly sprinted over. Others drove over.

Witnesses say they saw a man fire shots at a black car. One of the bullets hit the glass door at Sephora.

Witnesses told police the shooter ran into a nearby neighborhood. That’s when officers set up a perimeter.

“We were able to locate the male. He came from behind one of the houses,” Mitchell said.

Police were able to arrest 33-year-old Henok Gebremichael at the scene and charge him with 12 counts of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, discharge of firearm near street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They say Gebremichael has a lengthy criminal history in other states that includes obstructing a public officer, unlawful firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, assault, robbery, domestic battery and coercion.

The driver in the black car didn’t remain at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to the scene and watched as workers repaired the door at Sephora.

Luckily no one was hurt. Susan applauded police for their quick action.

“I would say kudos to the police for that. That’s awesome,” Susan said.

The store is closed for now. Police are not releasing the name of the person in custody.

They’re not sure if this incident sprang from road rage. All they’re saying is witnesses described the two in some sort of escalating argument that ended in gunfire.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Target slashing prices, canceling vendor orders Walmart and Macy's are also having issues with having to get rid of too much stock. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Person shot outside Buckhead apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot at a BMW in Buckhead, hitting one person. Officials said someone fired shots Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. near the Arrive Buckhead apartment complex at 740 Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Police have not provided an update on the victim's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Off-duty cop shot at NW Atlanta gas station, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating why a man, who identified himself as an off-duty Henry County police officer, was shot while leaving a northwest Atlanta gas station. Police said officers went to Grady Memorial Hospital at around 1:24 a.m. on Saturday where a man went for treatment of a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video of Buckhead shooting response released by Atlanta police

ATLANTA - A video released by the Atlanta Police Department on Friday is giving new perspective into a shooting that left damage at a popular Buckhead retail shop. A man has since been arrested and charged. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3100 block of Peachtree...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

18-year-old male shot while walking dog in Decatur, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say an 18-year-old male was shot in the abdomen while walking his dog in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened at the 3600 block of Gray Birch Drive around 3:30 p.m. Officials say the victim’s mother drove him to...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Multiple shootings within 24 hours leave metro counties on edge

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Multiple shootings in less than 24 hours, including several fatal have left the metro counties on edge. Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating after a shooting involving a police officer late Saturday morning. Officials say police responded to the 4600 block of Heritage Lakes Court in Mableton around 11:35 a.m. after reports of a domestic dispute.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Employee who shot McDonald’s manager arrested, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The McDonald’s employee wanted for shooting his manager has been arrested, a DeKalb County Jail official confirmed to CBS46 News. Police say the shooting happened at the Moreland Avenue McDonald’s in East Atlanta on June 3. Police identified 21-year-old Christopher Jean-Pierre as the employee...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Buckhead shooting caught on camera

Officers are seen on video running to the area where they heard shots being fired just after roll call. Police saturated the area and eventually arrested the man seen opening fire.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' arrest, death sue city

ATLANTA - Two Atlanta Police Department officers involved in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 are suing the city of Atlanta and former city officials for the violations of their constitutional rights and false arrest. The Atlanta Police Department first fired Garrett Rolfe, then later reinstated him with...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
11Alive

3 hurt in shooting at South DeKalb Mall, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning after three men were hurt at a restaurant at The Gallery South DeKalb Mall. DeKalb County Police Department officers said the shooting happened outside Fletcher's Place, a bar and grill in Decatur just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Fatal shooting at Decatur gas station under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a man was fatally shot outside an Exxon Gas Station in Decatur late Friday night. Police say they responded to the 4400 block of Glenwood Road after reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers say they found a male in his late teens with an apparent gunshot wound.
DECATUR, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Atlanta Police#Police Precinct#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 13-year-old DeKalb County boy last seen on Memorial Drive

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a 13-year-old boy missing since Thursday. Officials say 13-year-old Mohamed Bate was last seen Thursday near the 5400 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. Bate is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of around 100 pounds. He...
Bossip

How To Get Paid For Murder: Cops Charged For Rayshard Brooks’ Killing File Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Atlanta

It’s not enough to get away with the killing of Rayshard Brooks, a Black man who fell asleep in the parking lot of a Burger King on his way home in June 2020. It’s not even enough to stay on the Atlanta police force after getting fired and charged with murder. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the officers charged with Brooks’ death are claiming they’re the victims whose rights were violated.
ATLANTA, NY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
74K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy