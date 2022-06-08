Police say person shooting at car misses, hitting busy Buckhead store

ATLANTA — Gunfire interrupted a busy Tuesday afternoon of shopping in Buckhead.

Someone shot at a car, just off Peachtree Road and the bullet shattered a window at a nearby business.

The shooting happened outside the Sephora makeup store near Peachtree and Mathieson Drive.

Workers had to repair this door at Sephora after a bullet hole went through it.

“It happens everywhere. All over the city,” said one shopper who asked us only to call her Susan. “It’s kind of frightening when you live in this area, and you think you can come and be a patron of these stores and this is what happens. This is what you walk in on.”

Atlanta police say this all began near Peachtree Road and Mathieson Drive.

“We were conducting roll call at the Zone 2 precinct in the parking lot. We heard some shots fired,” Maj. Ailen Mitchell with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Some officers quickly sprinted over. Others drove over.

Witnesses say they saw a man fire shots at a black car. One of the bullets hit the glass door at Sephora.

Witnesses told police the shooter ran into a nearby neighborhood. That’s when officers set up a perimeter.

“We were able to locate the male. He came from behind one of the houses,” Mitchell said.

Police were able to arrest 33-year-old Henok Gebremichael at the scene and charge him with 12 counts of reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, discharge of firearm near street and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They say Gebremichael has a lengthy criminal history in other states that includes obstructing a public officer, unlawful firearm possession, possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass, assault, robbery, domestic battery and coercion.

The driver in the black car didn’t remain at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Jones went to the scene and watched as workers repaired the door at Sephora.

Luckily no one was hurt. Susan applauded police for their quick action.

“I would say kudos to the police for that. That’s awesome,” Susan said.

The store is closed for now. Police are not releasing the name of the person in custody.

They’re not sure if this incident sprang from road rage. All they’re saying is witnesses described the two in some sort of escalating argument that ended in gunfire.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Target slashing prices, canceling vendor orders Walmart and Macy's are also having issues with having to get rid of too much stock. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group