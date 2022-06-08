Somerset officials announce return of family friendly event full of activities and fun

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz:. The Martucci Group has opened a new EG venture, this time, it’s an all-inclusive design, marketing, print and mail service provider, Total Media Group, in the historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street (shown above, photo credit: Total Media Group). The building was constructed in 1873, and decommissioned as an active railway station in the 1980s before being renovated for various businesses that called it home over the years. Total Media Group will provide digital and offset printing services for signs, posters, and banners as well as mailing services, graphic design and custom logo creating, branded apparel and products, and marketing services.

EAST GREENWICH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO