ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Somerset officials announce return of family friendly event full of activities and fun

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERSET — Police Chief Todd Costa and Fire Chief Jamison Barros are pleased to announce the return of the Somerset Public Safety Day featuring activities for all to enjoy this Saturday. The Somerset Police and Fire Departments will join forces this weekend to bring the community together in...

fallriverreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
local21news.com

Search dog helps zoo save turtles

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR)— It's springtime, which is nesting season for turtles. But we're seeing fewer of them because of loss of habitat, Plus, many are hit while trying to cross roads. "We see a lot of mortality in turtles this time of year and sadly, it's all female turtles...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

Gooseberry Beach given the all-clear and is reopened to swimming

The Rhode Island Department of Health has given Gooseberry Beach the all-clear and has reopened the beach to swimming after the recent heavy rains. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality regularly to ensure safe bathing throughout the summer. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somerset#The Somerset Police#Fire Department#K 9#Home Depot#Liberty Utilities#Aaa#Somerset Berkl
Jordan Alexander

Missing Woman in Warwick, Rhode Island

Imagine a family member you love went missing. This type of tragedy occurs all the time, all over the world. Three weeks ago, a 44 year old female named Charlotte Lester disappeared. She was last seen in Warwick, Rhode Island. May 16th, near the 3400 block of Post Road in Warwick. Her dog was located around Belmont Park on May 17th, a day after she went missing.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Jordan Alexander

North Kingstown Animal Cruelty Case

This is a sad story for any animal lovers out there, but I feel it's important to tell as it will shed light on the fact that animals are being neglected and abused all the time. In North Kingston, Rhode Island, a couple were arrested on Monday.
Turnto10.com

Thief breaks into Warwick liquor store without triggering alarm

A person broke into Greenwood Liquors of Warwick on May 5 and stole both liquor and cash, according to Warwick police. Police said the intruder was able to pry and completely remove the rear glass door without triggering the alarm. According to police, the individual broke in during the early...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: Cousins Maine Lobster

MEDWAY - A family from Medway decided to take a leap into the food truck business at the height of the pandemic in May 2020 and it's paid off.Tara and TJ Nelson made a bold choice with their father. They decided to buy into a franchise - Cousins Maine Lobster."We've never run a food truck before. We were brand new to this. We went through extensive training," Tara told WBZ-TV. "We had no idea going into it, how much of a draw it would be in our local community. Of course we knew that name, we saw...
MEDWAY, MA
westobserver.com

Where politics is on the menu in Rhode Island

Morales raved about El Ninja, on Broad Street in Providence, while Ruggerio is a regular at Zorba’s Pizza & Pub, on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. At El Ninja, I spotted a Rhode Island politician before I’d even ordered an appetizer. As I sat down on the patio, I noticed a familiar face at a nearby table, and sure enough, it was former House Speaker Gordon D. Fox.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

The Buzz on Business: Reopening of Clementine’s and Old EG Railway Station

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz:. The Martucci Group has opened a new EG venture, this time, it’s an all-inclusive design, marketing, print and mail service provider, Total Media Group, in the historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street (shown above, photo credit: Total Media Group). The building was constructed in 1873, and decommissioned as an active railway station in the 1980s before being renovated for various businesses that called it home over the years. Total Media Group will provide digital and offset printing services for signs, posters, and banners as well as mailing services, graphic design and custom logo creating, branded apparel and products, and marketing services.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Superintendent Reflects on Award-Winning Four Years

New Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Anderson was recognized this week by the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents with the President's Award. We spoke with him about his time here with New Bedford Public Schools. How Does Winning the President's Award Make You Feel?. "We're in the business of people....

Comments / 0

Community Policy