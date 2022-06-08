Celebrating the Class of 2022

Donation Station Coming This Saturday to Lenoir County Farmers Market. The N.C. Cooperative Extension Lenoir County Center is launching a Donation Station program as a way for the community to engage in supporting local food, local farmers, and food security efforts. Farmers' market shoppers will be able to purchase fresh produce and eggs from farmers and vendors, and then donate it at the Donation Station table. Shoppers can also offer a monetary donation, which will then be used to purchase fresh produce and eggs from farmers at the market at full value. At the end of each market, the donated produce and eggs will be given to the Salvation Army to serve their clients. Donation Station will be at the Farmers Market the following dates and time:

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO