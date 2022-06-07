Cleveland council begins process to fill late councilor Beer’s seat

The Cleveland City Council and the community as a whole mourned the death of councilor and 42-year firefighter Glenn Beer.

Until his death at the age of 66 on May 18, Beer was an active member of the Cleveland community.

For over four decades, Beer was the man who kept Cleveland’s sewer lines running and its streets plowed as the city’s street superintendent. The life-long Cleveland native took the position in 1975, a year after his high school graduation, and held it until 2016.

He was a key fixture of the city’s development and an instrumental force behind the creation of Cherry Valley Park, the construction of the Cleveland Fire Hall and several additions to Cleveland Public School. His dedication earned him the title of Minnesota Wastewater Operator of the Year multiple times.

Beer was just as dedicated to serving his hometown in times of emergency as he was fixing up its streets and parks. He was a volunteer firefighter for 42 years and was responsible for starting and managing the department’s charitable gambling program, which raised dollars for Fire Department equipment and student scholarships.

Following his retirement, Beer continued to serve his community as a member of the Cleveland City Council. His death last month has left a vacant seat that will be difficult to fill.

City Clerk Valerie Jorgenson estimated it could take several months for the City Council to appoint a new candidate to the seat. The city is kickstarting its search with a council appointment questionnaire and application being prepared to send out.

The questionnaire inquires about applicants’ civic, work, education and volunteer experience and the skills and qualities each applicant would bring to the position.

The selected applicant would fill Beer’s position on the council until the end of the year. While Beer’s term was set to expire in 2024, the vacancy triggers a special election this November.

The City Councilor, firefighter and municipal worker may be officially honored by the city of Cleveland. Conditional upon his wife’s approval, the City Council elected to dedicate a park shelter under construction at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Beer’s name.

Beer was also recognized by the Cleveland Fire Department with a funeral procession of fire trucks on May 31. The commemoration was particularly appropriate for Beer, given his service on the department’s truck committee.

“If you have helped us on mutual aid, or have been on a fire scene in the last four plus decades with a Cleveland Fire truck present at it, there is a good chance that Glenn was involved directly and 100% chance he was involved indirectly,” wrote the Cleveland Fire Rescue Facebook page.