ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MN

Cleveland council begins process to fill late councilor Beer’s seat

By By CARSON HUGHES
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V93T5_0g4DoRoc00

The Cleveland City Council and the community as a whole mourned the death of councilor and 42-year firefighter Glenn Beer.

Until his death at the age of 66 on May 18, Beer was an active member of the Cleveland community.

For over four decades, Beer was the man who kept Cleveland’s sewer lines running and its streets plowed as the city’s street superintendent. The life-long Cleveland native took the position in 1975, a year after his high school graduation, and held it until 2016.

He was a key fixture of the city’s development and an instrumental force behind the creation of Cherry Valley Park, the construction of the Cleveland Fire Hall and several additions to Cleveland Public School. His dedication earned him the title of Minnesota Wastewater Operator of the Year multiple times.

Beer was just as dedicated to serving his hometown in times of emergency as he was fixing up its streets and parks. He was a volunteer firefighter for 42 years and was responsible for starting and managing the department’s charitable gambling program, which raised dollars for Fire Department equipment and student scholarships.

Following his retirement, Beer continued to serve his community as a member of the Cleveland City Council. His death last month has left a vacant seat that will be difficult to fill.

City Clerk Valerie Jorgenson estimated it could take several months for the City Council to appoint a new candidate to the seat. The city is kickstarting its search with a council appointment questionnaire and application being prepared to send out.

The questionnaire inquires about applicants’ civic, work, education and volunteer experience and the skills and qualities each applicant would bring to the position.

The selected applicant would fill Beer’s position on the council until the end of the year. While Beer’s term was set to expire in 2024, the vacancy triggers a special election this November.

The City Councilor, firefighter and municipal worker may be officially honored by the city of Cleveland. Conditional upon his wife’s approval, the City Council elected to dedicate a park shelter under construction at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Beer’s name.

Beer was also recognized by the Cleveland Fire Department with a funeral procession of fire trucks on May 31. The commemoration was particularly appropriate for Beer, given his service on the department’s truck committee.

“If you have helped us on mutual aid, or have been on a fire scene in the last four plus decades with a Cleveland Fire truck present at it, there is a good chance that Glenn was involved directly and 100% chance he was involved indirectly,” wrote the Cleveland Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Questions remain about future the of Vali-Hi Drive-in

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
LAKE ELMO, MN
mprnews.org

Project underway to build islands in Pig’s Eye Lake in St. Paul

Work will start soon to build six islands in Pig’s Eye Lake southeast of downtown St. Paul, using sand and sediment dredged from the Mississippi River navigation channel. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Ramsey County are working jointly on the project, and awarded a $14.7 million contract last year to LS Marine of Inver Grove Heights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Southern Minnesota Town is the #1 Small Town Where People Actually Want To Live

Small town living isn't for everyone - trust me, I've tried it! - but according to a story Realtor.com did in 2021, there are 10 small towns in the United States that are affordable and are places where you'd actually want to live. I'm not slamming small towns, that is actually what they called their top 10 list. Wouldn't you know it, we are so nice in Minnesota, we've got a small town in Southern Minnesota that ended up in the top spot on the list.
NEW ULM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Veteran#Politics Local#The Cleveland Fire Hall#Cleveland Public School#Fire Department#The City Council
MinnPost

Transgender inmate sues Minnesota over incarceration in men’s prison

Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kfgo.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Minnesota farmer trying cover crops for first time

Minnesota farmer trying cover crops for first time. A farmer in south-central Minnesota is trying cover crops for the first time. Sam Ziegler of Good Thunder says he’s looking to improve water permeation and reduce soil erosion. “We saw it pretty clear here just the other day of how...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Senate Committee Hears Ethics Complaint Against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh For Alleged ‘Quid Pro Quo’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota Senate committee convened Wednesday to hear an ethics complaint against DFL Sen. Omar Fateh, alleging the Minneapolis lawmaker violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when authoring legislation to send state funds to a local media outlet. Six Senate Republicans filed the complaint, asking a special group of lawmakers charged with reviewing these accusations to open an ethics investigation. They want a probe into whether Fateh engaged in a “quid pro quo” when Somali TV, which has a YouTube channel with more 170,000 subscribers, ran a campaign ad encouraging people...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Lunds & Byerlys to open new store in south metro

A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
37
Followers
81
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy