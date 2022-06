Fans of a Carolina soft drink staple now have an adventurous way to try never released flavors and more in Mountain City TN. The Mountain Dew Outpost has been opened on Doe Mountain in Mountain City. Visitors to the outpost can try never before seen flavors like huckleberry, s'mores, pickle and more. The drink was originally created in the hills of east Tennessee in the 1940s and became a southern soda staple. The outpost is open until June 12th from 8AM until dusk.

