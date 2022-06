Right in time for rush hour on May 18, at about 5:46 pm, police were in hot pursuit of a stolen black 2021 Dodge Charger. The chase at that point, which had been going on for a while before, was taking place in northwest Miami-Dade County. Instead of letting some heavy traffic get in his way, the driver aggressively split lanes, passed on the shoulders, and unapologetically cut off other drivers. After all, he was driving the car like it was stolen.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO