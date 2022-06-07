Ads for White Farmhouse Realty, LLC: Trisha Peters, Marie Janke in Wayne, NE

Michael Foods has announced that it will be closing its David City plant July 29. The company acquired the David City egg processing operation in 2020 when it purchased Henningsen Foods. Lisa Hanley, a spokeswoman for Michael Foods parent company Post Holdings, confirmed the closing but declined to provide any...
This summer's big event in Laurel kicks off Friday, June 17 and runs through Father's Day on June 19. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. that Friday with free admission to an all ages pool party at the Laurel pool. There, attendees have the opportunity to win prizes from local businesses.
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us only have a cell phone, but for senior citizens living in rural Nebraska, a landline can feel like a lifeline. A couple living southwest of Omaha is having issues with their phone company Windstream. After a powerful winter wind storm knocked out their...
Inflation has hit a new 40-year high as consumer prices surge across the country. The prices of food, energy, rent and gas all jumped last month; it's up 8.6 percent from 12 months earlier. The jump in fuel is one of the biggest factors: the national average is $4.99 now...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week mortgage rates hit 5.23%. This time last year, that rate was less than 3%, according to Freddie Mac. Increased mortgage rates are affecting the housing market by pushing out some homebuyers and reducing the demand. This shift is leading to more inventory and longer listing times before houses sell.
YORK COUNTY -- Mother Nature sure took its course Tuesday night as a massive hail storm unfolded in York and Fillmore County. It was something no one has seen in quite some time. The storm swept through Hampton, making its way through the Henderson and McCool areas. With its high...
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A Columbus nurse is receiving recognition for providing exceptional care. Amber Keyes, a registered nurse with Columbus Community Hospital’s acute care and intensive care unit, recently won The DAISY Award for the second quarter of 2022. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and...
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Athena is a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois mix who has been at the shelter since May 4. Like a typical Malinois, she's intelligent and athletic. If you have a...
The rich are getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
(Winnebago, NE) -- Planned casinos in Omaha and Lincoln are one step closer to becoming a reality. WarHorse Gaming announced on Thursday that the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has issued the state’s first provisional casino operator licenses for the Omaha and Lincoln facilities. WarHorse management says the licenses allow them to obtain the appropriate financing, enter into vendor contracts, and begin employee recruitment. “We are very appreciative for how fast the Commission turned around and issued us a provisional licenses. As you can imagine, we are very anxious to begin construction, create jobs, and start keeping the money in Nebraska,” said Lance Morgan, CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc., parent company of WarHorse Gaming, LLC.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The talk of the town Tuesday — and certainly on social media — was the closing of another longtime Omaha favorite restaurant: local fish market and tavern Joe Tess Place, specializing in fried carp. Joe Tess Place is a staple in Omaha for its...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some property owners in Pottawattamie County are taking advantage of a county program and moving out of a flood-prone area. The county’s flood buyout program is still spending first phase money and there are more than a half dozen property owners who decided to move out of the flood zone.
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) has announced a huge adoption event on Sunday, June 12, according to NHS's social media accounts. The event comes after NHS released a plea for the need to adopt. Since that plea, 83 dogs, 54, cats, and 15 critters were adopted.
OMAHA, Neb. — After the Tuesday night hail storm, Cirian's Famers Market stayed closed Wednesday. The owner, Austin Cirian put up a sign saying his shop has been hit by hail. Cirian said the price tag on the damage is in the tens of thousands. "Just havoc," Cirian said....
