Days after the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalist Leah Marlene reveals she is hoping to go on tour soon. While speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife, Leah Marlene said she is hoping to put a tour together with fellow “American Idol” contestant, Fritz Hager. Ideally, we really want to put a tour together with us too,” Marlene explained. “And that’ll be much more songs written on the road and stuff. You’ll definitely be hearing from the duo of Leah and Fritz.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO