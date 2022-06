There’s a rule in my house: before noon, the only TV allowed is Sesame Street. Research shows that kids who watch Sesame Street can actually improve their cognitive abilities rather than turn into mindless, screen-addicted zombies. And having rules helps me maintain a semblance of power and authority in a household where my kids are increasingly running this place. And one day during the pandemic, while I squeezed out a little work during one last episode, I saw a familiar […] The post There’s a Honky Tonk on Sesame Street: 7 Classic Country Music Cameos That Are Worth Watching Even if You Don’t Have Kids first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 24 MINUTES AGO