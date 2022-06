Announced that it will be providing a college weekend program at its Peekskill Center designed for busy adults who spend their weekdays working and taking care of family. Adults can earn as much as nine credits this semester. These credits are easily transferrable to 4-year institutions and support Liberal Arts degrees for Social Sciences and for Math and Sciences. Classes offered include College Algebra, Introduction to Psychology, Lifespan Development, and several writing courses.

PEEKSKILL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO