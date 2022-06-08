ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Research Bits: June 8

By Technical Paper Link
semiengineering.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the University of Chicago, National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology, and Linköping University built a qubit from silicon carbide and was able to retain its coherence, or the length of time the quantum state persists, for over five seconds. “It’s uncommon to have quantum information...

semiengineering.com

