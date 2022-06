A mother bear survived a spectacular fall from a cliff while defending her cub from a male bear attack.Footage shows the two adults fighting on the edge of the mountain close to Palencia, Spain, while the cub dangles from a rock.Seconds later, the male and female bear tumble to the ground below. After a two-day search, Spanish park rangers later found the injured mother and her cub alive deep in their burrow but the attacker, who rolled a long way downhill, died. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nadine Dorries incorrectly says UK is 'at war with Ukraine'Police search home in connection with attempted murder of Supreme Court judgeBoris Johnson confirms plans to extend Right to Buy scheme

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO