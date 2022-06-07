ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Woman shot with rubber bullets six times in 2020 Huntsville protest sues city, sheriff

By Eddie Burkhalter
alreporter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril Grubb was trying to leave the area as Huntsville police officers and those from other law enforcement agencies began firing at her and others, leaving a rubber bullet embedded in her leg. She was shot six times. Grubb last week filed a civil lawsuit naming the City of...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 5

Alicia Lueras
4d ago

if she had left at the time the protest was over the predetermined time granted for this she wouldn't have been hit by anything.

Reply(1)
5
