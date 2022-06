Governor Cox and UDVMA recognize Servicemember of the Year award recipients. SALT LAKE CITY (June 9, 2022) The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Governor Spencer J. Cox participated in the second annual Servicemember of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The purpose of the awards was to recognize the outstanding performers from each of the major military entities in the state representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Space Force, from active duty, guard and reserve organizations.

