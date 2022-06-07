ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Watch Pusha T Perform “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

By O
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GM3O_0g4CTohZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4yqW_0g4CTohZ00

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

It’s been a few weeks since Pusha T dropped his street banger, It’s Almost Dry . Continuing to promote the Billboard chart- topping album, King Push took to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform one of his standout cuts.

Bringing back the baggy clothes look that he debuted in the game with more than a decade ago, Pusha T performed “Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes” much to the delight of the studio audience in L.A. as the lights flashed and grooved to the Pharrell produced beat. Pretty effective light effects if you ask us. Hopefully he and Malice will finally reunite to give us that long-awaited Clipse reunion album. Fingers crossed!

Check out Pusha T’s live performance on Jimmy Kimmel and let us know if you’re still bumping his 4th studio album in the comments section below.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
UPI News

Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer battle on Instagram

June 12 (UPI) -- Country music superstar Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post Sunday that he has been battling stomach cancer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time...
CELEBRITIES
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

483
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond's #1 station for R&B!

 https://kissrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy