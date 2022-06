Albany police say they've arrested the man who allegedly stole a social services van from a parking lot. According to investigators, 25-year-old Markeis Val forced his way into a building associated with the lot on Washington Avenue Wednesday and took a set of keys. Val then left the area in the van and was later pulled over by State Police on Western Avenue in Guilderland. He's been arraigned on several charges and sent to the Albany County Jail.

