The summer travel season is about to kick into high gear, and the Transportation Security Administration is looking to hire more officers at Albany International Airport. The agency is hosting recruitment events from 6:00 am until 4:00 pm on June 16th, 23rd and 30th on the ground floor in the baggage claim area of the terminal. Full and part time positions are available and the starting salary is 18-dollars 99 cents an hour. More information can be found at jobs.tsa.gov.

ALBANY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO