One of the gifts of having been a teacher is that sometimes grown-up former students stay in touch with you, and it makes you feel that somewhere along the line, you mattered. I have a few of these former students in my life to this day; one of whom (I’ll call her Ming) was in my class as a 6th-grader in the early 1990s. Not long ago, Ming came out for a visit and a walk, along with a mutual friend named David, who happens to be an equine veterinarian. For no particular reason, we decided to look at the cattle scale at the corral at the western end of this ranch, the oldest such scale in Santa Barbara County.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO