Illinois State

Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s Division of Financial Institutions Receives 2022 NASCUS Reaccreditation

By MyRadioLink
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – The National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS) is proud to announce that the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's Division of Financial Institutions has earned Reaccreditation following a series of in-depth reviews and assessments by a panel of veteran state supervisors.

ICC Initiates Notice of Inquiry Regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

ICC Initiates Notice of Inquiry Regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Springfield, IL – On Thursday, citing the potential benefits to customers, the Illinois Commerce Commission opened a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) to seek information from the state’s regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities about their plans to apply for federal grants, loans, assistance and programs under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Pritzker Administration Announces Next Steps for Applicants Selected for 185 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced the next steps to issue 185 Conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses to applicants selected in three lotteries in 2021. This comes as courts have recently lifted stays that previously prevented the release of the licenses.
ILLINOIS STATE
Governor Pritzker Signs Legislation Increasing Mental Health Workforce in Illinois

Governor Pritzker Signs Legislation Increasing Mental Health Workforce in Illinois. CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker today signed Senate Bill 3617, omnibus legislation aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the State. The bill temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). The bill also seeks to expand behavioral health training, incentivizes the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, and makes it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.
ILLINOIS STATE
Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Aimed at Curbing Pollution and Reducing Harmful Emissions

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Aimed at Curbing Pollution and Reducing Harmful Emissions. CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker today signed HB 4818, an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act prohibiting the disposal by incineration of any perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including aqueous film forming foam (AFFF). PFAS are a group of approximately 5,000 human-made chemicals that are manufactured for their oil and water-resistant properties. Since the 1940’s, PFAS have been used in a wide range of consumer products, industrial processes, and in AFFF. This has resulted in PFAS being released into the air, water, and soil.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois state police Welcomes 17 New Troopers with Cadet Class 136 Graduation

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 17 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 295. The new Troopers will report to seven ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, June 13, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

