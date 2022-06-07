Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation’s Division of Financial Institutions Receives 2022 NASCUS Reaccreditation

Governor Pritzker Signs Legislation Increasing Mental Health Workforce in Illinois. CHICAGO — Governor Pritzker today signed Senate Bill 3617, omnibus legislation aimed at addressing the shortage of mental health professionals in Illinois and increasing access to high-quality mental health services across the State. The bill temporarily allows professional licensees out of practice for less than five years to reactivate their license with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). The bill also seeks to expand behavioral health training, incentivizes the hiring of individuals in recovery from substance use disorder or mental illness, and makes it easier for advanced practice registered nurses to treat patients.

