Nominations for Coles County Farmer of the Year Being Accepted

ICC Initiates Notice of Inquiry Regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Springfield, IL – On Thursday, citing the potential benefits to customers, the Illinois Commerce Commission opened a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) to seek information from the state’s regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities about their plans to apply for federal grants, loans, assistance and programs under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO