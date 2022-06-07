Nominations for Coles County Farmer of the Year Being Accepted

ICC Initiates Notice of Inquiry Regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Springfield, IL – On Thursday, citing the potential benefits to customers, the Illinois Commerce Commission opened a Notice of Inquiry (NOI) to seek information from the state’s regulated electric, natural gas, water, and sewer utilities about their plans to apply for federal grants, loans, assistance and programs under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.
The 16th annual Corn Belt Shrine Club truck and tractor pull comes to the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston June 18, 2022! Three truck classes and four tractor classes will compete. Registration starts at 4:30pm and the pull will begin at 6pm. Admission is just $10 for adults and kids...
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 17 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 136 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 295. The new Troopers will report to seven ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, June 13, 2022.
