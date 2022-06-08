ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Center, MN

Le Center athletic director honored for years of mentorship

By By CARSON HUGHES
Le Sueur County News
Le Sueur County News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4CiB_0g4CFilR00

It’s been nearly 40 years since Le Center teacher, coach and athletic director Don Callisio helped deliver the Le Center Wildcats football team’s first and only state championship, but he can still recall that fateful game as if it was yesterday.

Callisto served as the Wildcats assistant coach, next to head coach Jerry Wallskog and assistant coach Tony Boyer, during Le Center’s legendary, undefeated 1982 season. The Wildcats capped off their 12-0 record at the Metrodome, where they defeated the Mahnomen Indians 12-6.

Four decades on, former Wildcats co-captain Steve Dwyer still gets choked up remembering the historic victory and hero’s welcome the team was given back home, as the Le Center Police, Fire Department and Ambulance paraded the boys back to Le Center.

“Don gave us a lot of confidence, and he made us all believers. You dream of that blue ribbon going around your neck, and then it actually happened,” said Dwyer. “We lost Jerry and we’ve lost Tony, so Don is what we have left here. I love him to keep those stories coming and all the memories.”

Dwyer credited Callisto with keeping the game fun, even on the most grueling days of practices. Callisto’s playfulness not only helped motivate the team through the season, but influences Dwyer’s own coaching style today as he mentors his own boys in youth sports.

“We would out and hit dummies, push sleds and do all that grunt work, but Don really made it fun,” said Dwyer. “It was not a glamorous football practice every day, every week, but he made it interesting, kept it lively and kept it fun.”

Callisto’s 27-year career in education and athletics at Le Center touched the lives of many graduates, including Bill Sladek. The Le Center graduate recently dedicated a $1,000 scholarship in Callisto’s name as a way of honoring his mentor. The award was first given to class of 2022 graduate Molly Closser, and Sladek plans to continue the scholarship as long as he can.

“He taught the values of doing good work and putting in the effort to advance and what it meant to succeed as far as putting in time and effort,” said Sladek. “I think Don saw something in me before I saw it in myself. I think he did that for a lot of people and instilled that in them.”

Always inspiring

Callisto has been helping mentor young people since he was a teenager. While growing up in Crosby, Minnesota, a small iron town in Crow County, he got his first taste of coaching as a freshman on the varsity basketball team. His coach would direct him and other players to coach elementary basketball.

“It was fun, because some of them I had ended up in the state tournament playing varsity ball. So they stuck with the program,” said Callisto. “I come from a pretty big basketball town.”

The then young basketball player went on to play in a state tournament himself against Austin. Though his team didn’t come out on top, Callisto said it was thrilling just to be there.

He went on to spend two years in the United States Army before graduating from Bemidji State University. After basic training, he was stationed in Germany. During his service, Callisto visited multiple European countries and stayed in Rome, where he was lucky enough to see the Pope in person.

After graduation, Callisto kickstarted his education career in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. He spent five years there before moving to Le Center in 1966, where he taught driver’s training, history and health, while also serving as the school’s athletic director, assistant football coach and head basketball coach.

One of his most fateful decisions at Le Center was recommending administration to hire his fifth-grade neighbor Jerry Wallskog, who would go on to become the head coach of the Wildcats in their championship season.

Callsito collected numerous honors in his career. In 1982-83, he was named Minnesota Athletic Director of the Year and he still holds a trophy from the Le Center-Cleveland Diamond Dogs Baseball Team’s 1992 Section 2A championship win. But while victory tastes sweet, coaching has never been about winning for Callisto.

“It isn’t the wins or losses; it’s just the relationship with the kids and watching them grow and having them graduate and go on to talk about their success and their jobs and their families,” said Callsito. “It’s a lot of fun being around them.”

The lessons of moving past wins and losses stays with Le Center graduate Darian Hunt. On the football team and the less successful basketball team, Hunt saw how Callisto navigated both victory and disappointment.

“Win or lose, he had the same demeanor, same attitude. He cared tremendously about the kids,” said Hunt. “He taught you how to win or lose both ways and how it relates to life. You’re not always going to have success, but you have put effort into it both times.”

The former athletic director takes great joy in keeping up with his students well after his 1993 retirement, both with graduates that stayed in town and those who come back to visit.

“One of the greatest qualities of Don is that he remembers events and stories from his days at school and interacts with students like it was yesterday,” said Pete Plut. “Just hearing some of those stories repeated has always been a joy of mine seeing and visiting with him.”

Comments / 0

Related
ridgewater.edu

Ridgewater College Announces Spring Semester 2022 Deans’ List

Willmar, Minn. – Ridgewater College would like to acknowledge those students earning recognition on the Dean’s lists for Spring Semester 2022. In order to be included on the Deans’ List a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled in at least nine credits, and meet certain other criteria.
WILLMAR, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Le Center, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police and Goodhue County Sheriff's reports

The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

New inclusive indoor recreation center is in the works for Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new Rochester indoor recreation center will offer kids and adults with disabilities a space to have fun all year round. The Southeastern Minnesota Center for Independent living is a nonprofit that works with individuals of all ages and disabilities. Executive Director Jacob Schuller says the organization...
ROCHESTER, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood County Court News for May 23-29, 2022

William John Diel, Mankato: misdemeanor assault in the fifth degree, stay of adjudication, continued, supervised probation six months, community work service eight hours, fees and fines $50. Samantha Taylor Pitkin, Vadnais Heights: misdemeanor domestic abuse – violate order for protection, local confinement 90 days, stay 81 days for one year,...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Willmar High School

(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
WILLMAR, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Bemidji State University#Youth Sports#Retirement#American Football#The Le Center Wildcats#Fire Department
swnewsmedia.com

Body of missing University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake found

The body of a University of Minnesota student from Prior Lake was found Monday night, five days after he was reported missing, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Abdurahamaan "Abdi" Ali, 21, was reported missing June 1. He was last seen in a photo posted around 6:20 a.m. outside Ferguson Hall on the West Bank campus of the University of Minnesota.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest to return today

Free swimming, canoeing, kayaking, face painting, music, dance performances and much more are planned later today and this evening for the return of Austin’s 4th Avenue Fest. The family friendly, annual event is a celebration of arts, culture and healthy living and functions as the community’s summer kickoff. Activities...
AUSTIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KARE 11

Missing U of M student Abdi Ali found dead

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Family confirmed on June 7 that Prior Lake college student Abdi Ali's body was found five days after he was last heard from on social media. According to a representative for the family, Ali, who attended the University of Minnesota, was located on Monday night. The...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Fairmont community members packed inside the city’s Council Chambers Tuesday to discuss the potential rezoning of a 93-acre area of land north of George Lake and west of Holland Street. Mankato United works to find chemistry on, off the pitch. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mankato United is off to...
FAIRMONT, MN
mprnews.org

Minnesota meteorologist wins a third time on 'Jeopardy!'

A Minnesota meteorologist won his third consecutive appearance on "Jeopardy!" on Wednesday, a dream come true for a lifelong fan of the long-running trivia game show. Eric Ahasic, who works at the National Weather Service's Twin Cities office in Chanhassen, ousted a 16-time champion in his first appearance on Monday.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KEYC

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state lawmakers. Ellison is asking the Legislature for $1.8 million in funding for seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide county attorneys with increased criminal prosecution. According to Ellison’s office,...
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County News

Le Sueur County, MN
37
Followers
80
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Le Sueur County News has been serving Le Sueur County since 1918. Le Sueur News-Herald was found in 1983 and merged with the Le Center Leader in 2018 to provide better coverage to local readers. Publishes Thursday and online at www.LeSueurCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/le_sueur_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy