Le Center athletic director honored for years of mentorship

It’s been nearly 40 years since Le Center teacher, coach and athletic director Don Callisio helped deliver the Le Center Wildcats football team’s first and only state championship, but he can still recall that fateful game as if it was yesterday.

Callisto served as the Wildcats assistant coach, next to head coach Jerry Wallskog and assistant coach Tony Boyer, during Le Center’s legendary, undefeated 1982 season. The Wildcats capped off their 12-0 record at the Metrodome, where they defeated the Mahnomen Indians 12-6.

Four decades on, former Wildcats co-captain Steve Dwyer still gets choked up remembering the historic victory and hero’s welcome the team was given back home, as the Le Center Police, Fire Department and Ambulance paraded the boys back to Le Center.

“Don gave us a lot of confidence, and he made us all believers. You dream of that blue ribbon going around your neck, and then it actually happened,” said Dwyer. “We lost Jerry and we’ve lost Tony, so Don is what we have left here. I love him to keep those stories coming and all the memories.”

Dwyer credited Callisto with keeping the game fun, even on the most grueling days of practices. Callisto’s playfulness not only helped motivate the team through the season, but influences Dwyer’s own coaching style today as he mentors his own boys in youth sports.

“We would out and hit dummies, push sleds and do all that grunt work, but Don really made it fun,” said Dwyer. “It was not a glamorous football practice every day, every week, but he made it interesting, kept it lively and kept it fun.”

Callisto’s 27-year career in education and athletics at Le Center touched the lives of many graduates, including Bill Sladek. The Le Center graduate recently dedicated a $1,000 scholarship in Callisto’s name as a way of honoring his mentor. The award was first given to class of 2022 graduate Molly Closser, and Sladek plans to continue the scholarship as long as he can.

“He taught the values of doing good work and putting in the effort to advance and what it meant to succeed as far as putting in time and effort,” said Sladek. “I think Don saw something in me before I saw it in myself. I think he did that for a lot of people and instilled that in them.”

Always inspiring

Callisto has been helping mentor young people since he was a teenager. While growing up in Crosby, Minnesota, a small iron town in Crow County, he got his first taste of coaching as a freshman on the varsity basketball team. His coach would direct him and other players to coach elementary basketball.

“It was fun, because some of them I had ended up in the state tournament playing varsity ball. So they stuck with the program,” said Callisto. “I come from a pretty big basketball town.”

The then young basketball player went on to play in a state tournament himself against Austin. Though his team didn’t come out on top, Callisto said it was thrilling just to be there.

He went on to spend two years in the United States Army before graduating from Bemidji State University. After basic training, he was stationed in Germany. During his service, Callisto visited multiple European countries and stayed in Rome, where he was lucky enough to see the Pope in person.

After graduation, Callisto kickstarted his education career in Grey Eagle, Minnesota. He spent five years there before moving to Le Center in 1966, where he taught driver’s training, history and health, while also serving as the school’s athletic director, assistant football coach and head basketball coach.

One of his most fateful decisions at Le Center was recommending administration to hire his fifth-grade neighbor Jerry Wallskog, who would go on to become the head coach of the Wildcats in their championship season.

Callsito collected numerous honors in his career. In 1982-83, he was named Minnesota Athletic Director of the Year and he still holds a trophy from the Le Center-Cleveland Diamond Dogs Baseball Team’s 1992 Section 2A championship win. But while victory tastes sweet, coaching has never been about winning for Callisto.

“It isn’t the wins or losses; it’s just the relationship with the kids and watching them grow and having them graduate and go on to talk about their success and their jobs and their families,” said Callsito. “It’s a lot of fun being around them.”

The lessons of moving past wins and losses stays with Le Center graduate Darian Hunt. On the football team and the less successful basketball team, Hunt saw how Callisto navigated both victory and disappointment.

“Win or lose, he had the same demeanor, same attitude. He cared tremendously about the kids,” said Hunt. “He taught you how to win or lose both ways and how it relates to life. You’re not always going to have success, but you have put effort into it both times.”

The former athletic director takes great joy in keeping up with his students well after his 1993 retirement, both with graduates that stayed in town and those who come back to visit.

“One of the greatest qualities of Don is that he remembers events and stories from his days at school and interacts with students like it was yesterday,” said Pete Plut. “Just hearing some of those stories repeated has always been a joy of mine seeing and visiting with him.”