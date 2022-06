Sanpete County Commissioners have had a change of heart when it comes to the county’s bookmobile. The commissioners had previously voted to dismantle the program after 17 years. Reasons included financial costs as well as convenient access to online reading. However after a well attended public meeting held on Tuesday, the Commissioners decided to keep the program. The program will still need to work out some funding details, but for now the bookmobile will continue to stop at its 16 locations across the county.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO