Led by the National Endowment for the Arts, the Our Town grant seeks projects that integrate arts, culture, and design into local efforts that ultimately strengthen communities. Successful projects have advanced local, economic, physical, and social outcomes in communities and are laying the groundwork for systemic changes. Projects require a partnership between a nonprofit organization and a local government entity, with one of the partners being a cultural organization. Matching grants range from $25,000 to $150,000, with a minimum cost share/match equal to the grant amount.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO