Thunderstorms will develop Tuesday afternoon in eastern New Mexico. A few storms could be strong to severe in the northeastern part of the state. The heat is on across the state Monday, with isolated storms in far northeastern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will work its way through eastern New Mexico tonight, increasing the amount of low level moisture. A weak upper level disturbance will cross the state Tuesday too, producing showers and thunderstorms along and east of the central mountain chain. The best chance for storms will stay in northeastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon and evening, where a couple strong to severe storms will be possible.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO