Los Alamos, NM

Rainbow Ball At LALT Postponed Until June 25

By
ladailypost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rainbow Ball is postponed until June 25. The Atomic Follies Cabaret will present The Rainbow Show, 7-10 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 1670 Nectar St. This Pride themed event will feature comedy, music,...

ladailypost.com

Santa Fe Reporter

Ruckus in the Railyard

Nothing compares to a companion of likely German lineage to help execute an ambitious plan in a short time window—focus and precision are essential. That’s why my friend Rob is the obvious choice to join my Summer Guide assignment: Spend a few hours in the Railyard (Market and Alcaldesa streets), down some drinks, maybe eat something and see what sort of mischief you can cause.
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Derby Dames Celebrate Diversity With Pride Scrimmage

The Los Alamos Derby Dames (LADD) invite the community to their Rocky Horror Showdown scrimmage Saturday, June 18, at the Los Alamos County Ice Rink. First whistle is 8 p.m. and admission is free, but monetary donations will be collected for Self Help’s Techo Fund, which helps LGBTQ+ youth and young adults in Northern New Mexico secure safe housing.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Head to the largest country festival in Bernalillo

It might be time to grab the cowboy boots and get ready for a good time. Farm House Ale is hosting an event that is considered a big event for attendees and vendors alike. The event will be featuring 40 retail vendors, 50 show trucks and cars, games, and music for everyone to enjoy. It will take place on June 11. Attendees will pay entry tickets, $12 for adults and $5 for kids. Adults can enjoy a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails. Hosted by New Mexico Motor Events individuals can still register their show cars. Show cars can load from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at Loretto Park 237 S Camino Del Pueblo, Bernalillo, NM 87004.
BERNALILLO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Tim McGraw Tribute Star, Vegas McGraw, Performs Friday In Los Alamos

This Friday on June 10, the world’s best Tim McGraw Tribute Star, Vegas McGraw performs in the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Vegas McGraw brings a powerful show that thrills and captivates audiences everywhere. Performed by Nashville recording artist and Las Vegas Entertainer Adam D. Tucker, he accurately recreates the music and mystique of country music icon Tim McGraw. Vegas Mc Graw’s talented crew has opened for 42 National Acts all over the United States, such as: Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Charlie Daniels, Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tracy Lawrence, and more.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
City
Los Alamos, NM
Los Alamos, NM
Entertainment
KRQE News 13

Nickelodeon series to begin filming in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new Paramount+ series will begin filming in Albuquerque this month. The Loud House is a live-action adaptation of a popular Nickelodeon animated series. The Loud House live-action series will see the real-life versions of the Loud family from Nickelodeon’s A Loud House Christmas. It will follow Lincoln Loud, an 11-year-old boy with 10 sisters, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

National Hispanic Cultural Center Hosts Show Series As Part Of 35th Annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque June 11-18

ALBUQUERQUE — The 35th Annual Festival Flamenco Albuquerque is returning to the Duke City June 11-18, and the National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) is the place to be for several unique shows and incredible performances. Festival Flamenco Albuquerque is produced by the National Institute of Flamenco in partnership with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Albuquerque, New Mexico

I added Albuquerque, New Mexico, to my RV calendar based on my desire to eat breakfast burritos every day. Seriously, that’s how I often plan my trips, based on places that I hear talked about a lot or read about with a great food scene. My nine favorite restaurants to experience in Albuquerque only whet my appetite for more Southwestern cuisine, so we (me and the hubby) are already talking about wintering there again this year. Here are the places that we really liked and are highly popular — plus the things we liked at each — in alphabetical order.
#The Rainbow
ladailypost.com

Scenes From CrossFit Los Alamos Power Lifting Event

Joey LaGrange is the top male overall lifting a total of 1,505 lbs. during three events: Back Squat, Bench Press and Deadlift. Here he is lifting 550 lbs. in the dead lift competition. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. Kenton McCosh is the top overall lifter with a total of 1,075 lbs....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 10 – June 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico. June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Masks Required At Senior Centers Through June 17

Masks will stay in place through June 17 at the Los Alamos and White Rock senior centers. LARSO will consult the weekly data to determine status as Los Alamos cases were up 97 percent last week. The senior centers are open but Indoor dining will not be implemented until the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
ladailypost.com

Public Invited To Share Thoughts On North Mesa Gym

Public input is being sought on a proposed shared-use gymnasium in the North Mesa area at the Los Alamos Middle School campus. A virtual public meeting was held on the project June 1. During the meeting, Public Works Project Manager Sara Rhoton provided some background on the gymnasium. The discussion...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

M’tucci’s joins in on an Albuquerque Pride event

It is pride month. Local businesses around New Mexico are joining in on all the events happening. The final touches are being put together for the Pride Fest Parade happening this weekend and you get to stop by the newest location for M’tucci’s. M’tucci’s Bar Roma recently opened up in the Nob Hill area. This is where all the fun will be happening. They are inviting attendees to party on the patio with M’tucci’s. They are open at 9 A.M. and the parade starts at 11 A.M. For more information, visit www.abqpride.com/pridefest/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thetrek.co

CDT Days 23-34: Chama to Pagosa Springs

Day 23-31 Shadowhawk’s friend Paul picked us up from the Motel 6 in Grants, NM at 9am and we all clambered into the minivan, except Shadowhawk, who had come down with giardia a few days after me and was unfit to travel. After a two and a half hour drive, we arrived at the home of Paul and Mary Anne in Farmington, NM. Paul would make the 5 hour round trip again the next day to collect Shadowhawk.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
rrobserver.com

Staffing shortage hits O’Hare’s Tuesday

We need two or three dishwashers, we need two or three line cooks — O’Hare’s co-owner Heather Armstrong. O’Hare’s Grille & Pub is the latest eatery in the Rio Rancho area to deal with a staffing shortage, temporarily closing its doors Tuesday. “We’re just having...
southwestcontemporary.com

High-Profile Visionaries Present at SITE Santa Fe

Priya Parker, conflict resolution strategist and author, and Anand Giridharadas, journalist and writer, present at SITE Santa Fe’s Innovative Thinker Summer Speaker Series. SITE Santa Fe’s Innovative Thinker Summer Speaker Series brings together high-profile visionaries to discuss thought-provoking and complex cultural issues. In 2022, SITE Santa Fe is...
ladailypost.com

Self Help Welcomes New Executive Director

New Executive Director of Self Help Inc. Diane Smogor, left, and outgoing director Maura Taylor on a recent visit to the Los Alamos Daily Post. Photo by Bonnie J. Gordon/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. bjgordon@ladailypost.com. Executive Director of Self Help, Inc. Maura Taylor has just passed the reins to new...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

