Rainbow Ball At LALT Postponed Until June 25

This Friday on June 10, the world’s best Tim McGraw Tribute Star, Vegas McGraw performs in the Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. Vegas McGraw brings a powerful show that thrills and captivates audiences everywhere. Performed by Nashville recording artist and Las Vegas Entertainer Adam D. Tucker, he accurately recreates the music and mystique of country music icon Tim McGraw. Vegas Mc Graw’s talented crew has opened for 42 National Acts all over the United States, such as: Taylor Swift, Trace Adkins, Jason Aldean, Charlie Daniels, Blake Shelton, Josh Turner, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tracy Lawrence, and more.
