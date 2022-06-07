ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotia Village Repertory Theatre to Perform a Double Feature

By Submitted report
 3 days ago

LAURINBURG —The Scotia Village Repertory Theatre will stage an old-time radio show and a melodrama on Friday and Saturday nights, June 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. in the Entertainment Center.

The cast and crew members, all residents of Scotia Village, have been working on this for a couple of months.

“The casts are excited to share this production,” said producer Brenda Gilbert. “The set looks great and costumes are all ready.”

The Father Knows Best radio show – Aunt Martha Visits – will be performed in front of microphones, with actors holding their scripts and the sound effects technician producing the sound for the show on the stage. Cast members are Richard King, Bob Bedingfield, John and Patricia Butson, Coralee Wolfe, Cindy Dewey, and Brenda Gilbert

The melodrama, Plantation Malady or Is There a Doctor in the South, will be presented directly following the radio show. Cast members include Richard King, Diane Wood, Kathy Henderson, Stuart Wilson, Beth Musselwhite, and Pat Gentry. The melodrama is always a lot of fun, with audience members shouting “boo” for the villain, “hurrah” for the hero, and sighing for the heroine. Folks sitting in the front row even throw peanuts at the villain.

The production is produced and directed by Gray and Brenda Gilbert. Sets were built, painted, and erected by residents.

There is no charge for the program, but donations will be accepted and put toward future productions.

