Got a Lot of Starbucks-Lovers? 20 Gifts for the Friend Obsessed With Starbucks Coffee

You know that commonly misinterpreted Taylor Swift line from "Blank Space?" The one that actually says, "Got a long list of ex-lovers" but what nine out of 10 people listening to the song heard as, "Got a lot of Starbucks lovers?" Yeah, if that sounds like someone in your life, then it's safe to say they're Starbucks obsessed.

When it comes to giving a gift to a Starbucks fanatic—whether for a holiday like Mother's or Father's Day or their birthday—play up the thing they adore most: Starbucks coffee.

After all, there's nothing better than being adequately caffeinated. Right?! Keep reading for 20 of the best gifts for a friend who's absolutely obsessed with Starbucks.

20 Starbucks Gifts for the Friend Obsessed With Starbucks

You have to really love your friend if you're willing to spend $200+ related to their coffee addiction but if that sounds like you and your coffee-loving friend, then the Matte White Bundle from Fellow Products is the ideal gift. The set comes with the fan-favorite Stagg EKG Electric Kettle (in matte white), one 1.2-liter Atmos Vacuum Canister, and the 12-ounce Carter Everywhere Mug for taking a cuppa to go. Matte White Bundle, $235 at Fellow Products

For the Starbucks-obsessed person in your life, you certainly can't go wrong with gifting them what they love most: actual Starbucks coffee! The franchise's Dark Roast Ground Coffee in the variety pack would make the perfect addition to a little Starbucks-themed basket. Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee Variety Pack, $32.99 at Amazon

We can all use the reminder from time to time. Just—call your mom. The "Call Your Mom" Mug, $14.99, Amazon

Dishwasher safe and designed specifically for cold beverages only, these Starbucks 2-Pack Reusable Venti Frosted Cold Cups hold up to 24 fluid ounces of your bestie's favorite bevy. Starbucks 2-Pack Reusable Venti Frosted Cold Cups, $7.16, Amazon

Don't get us wrong—Starbucks coffee is great! But if your 'bucks-loving friend is an all-around coffee aficionado, then they might get hooked on Rockaway Cold Brew Pouches from Partners Coffee. Each pouch holds three ounces of pre-ground, cold brew-friendly coffee. You know, for the days when they don't head to the Starbucks drive-thru. Rockaway Cold Brew Pouches, $15.50, Partners Coffee

Sometimes an AM coffee is really just a metaphor for taking the me-time you deserve. Give the gift of more meaningful me-time with the Lazy Girl Book Club — Natalie Linnea puzzle. The puzzle itself contains 800 pieces and when completed, features an aesthetic neutral design of a pile of books—all with hilarious titles like The Perks of Being a Homebody and A Nap to Remember. Plus, it comes with a reusable glass jar and a tube of puzzle glue. Lazy Girl Book Club — Natalie Linnea, $49 at Jiggy Puzzles

When in doubt, go the gift card route! Starbucks Gift Cards Multipack of 4, $40, Amazon

Make coffee at home—but like, in the 21st century. Yep, the Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker is conveniently WIFI-enabled so that the coffee lover in your life can start brewing their morning cuppa from the comfort of their own bed. Just open the app! Café Specialty Drip Coffee Maker, $249, Amazon

The Daisy Iced Coffee Glass from Etsy (which is also a great vessel for beer, FYI) holds 20 ounces and quite honestly, makes coffee time—well—cuter. Daisy Iced Coffee Glass, $18, Etsy

For the hardcore cold brew fan, grab an 8-pack of Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew. Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew 8-Pack, $36.80, Amazon

You (and your Starbucks-loving friend) have never smelled a candle that smells so realistically like a coffee shop before. Guaranteed. Milkhouse Candle Company 26oz Cup O' Joe Candle, $23, Amazon

Anyone who can't resist a little coffee humor would really get a (caffeine) kick out of this t-shirt. Go Venti or Go Home T-Shirt, $21.99, Etsy

Home-brewed coffee is only as good as the air-tight container it's stored in. Anyone who drinks caffeine knows that! The Atmos Vacuum Canister 3-Pack from Fellow Products ensures that coffee beans stay as fresh as possible for as long as possible. Atmos Vacuum Canister 3-Pack, $90, Fellow Products

Froth the heck out of any latte with the MUD Whip Milk Frother that's USB rechargeable and made of stainless steel. MUD Whip Milk Frother, $20, MUD\WTR

Any Starbucks fan worth their salt knows that you get 10¢ off any Starbucks drink when you refill your reusable cup. Personalize your highly caffeinated friend's cup by adding their name and choosing their favorite color. It's functional and cost-effective! Starbucks Spring & Summer Starbucks Coffee Travel Mug Tumbler, $12.55+, Etsy

Don't let the "tea" in Sterling Check Enamel Tea Kettle fool you. The kettle can be used for coffee-making, too, and with MacKenzie-Childs recent launch of their new Sterling Check colorway, you simply can't sleep on this thoughtful gift. Sterling Check Enamel Tea Kettle, $138, MacKenzie-Childs

Have you ever seen such beautiful coffee cups? Us either. Totally aesthetically pleasing and on-brand AF for any coffee-lover who appreciates a vibey drink, the Aesthetic Iced Coffee Glasses from Etsy are all the best parts of a Diptyque candle—but for your latte. Chic Iced Coffee Glasses by Customice Crafts, $16, Etsy

Keep it simple—but still adorable and thoughtful—by gifting your Starbucks-loving bestie this variety pack of waterproof Starbucks stickers. They're great for sticking on laptops, reusable Starbucks cups, mirrors, and wherever else! Choose between 20, 30, 50 or 100 stickers. Starbucks Sticker Pack from CraftsByMarth, $8.09, Etsy

Available in cream, charcoal, and blush, the Porter Insulated Set by W&P is perhaps the chicest insulated mug set we've ever set our eyes on. Plus, the trio moonlights as vessels for other bevys, too—matchas, seltzer, mocktails. You name it! And since they're insulated, each cup keeps beverages cold for hours. Porter Insulated Set, $110, W&P

Is she a caffeine freak and a mom? Then she needs this shirt ASAP. Starbucks Coffee Tee, $16.99+, Etsy

