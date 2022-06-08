ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Today In The Culture, June 8, 2022: 2nd Story Pay Equity Success | Randolph Street Market Returns | Pitchfork Aftershows

By Ray Pride
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity To Reimburse Up To $1,020 For Home Surveillance. The city’s “Home and Business Protection Rebate Program will provide reimbursements to people who buy security cameras and a year of video storage, as well as outdoor lighting and vehicle GPS trackers,” reports Block Club. “When the rebate program was first announced…...

“The Sofrito Manifesto” Highlights Kitchens Of Puerto Rican Grandmothers. “The Sofrito Manifesto,” a book by the artist Bernardo Medina, is showing as an exhibition of over sixty photographs that highlight the colors and flavors of the kitchen of Puerto Rican grandmothers at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture. “We focus on highlighting Puerto Rican culture and traditions, and it seems natural to us to be able to bring, in addition to the artist along with the book, a photographic exhibition,” says CEO Billy Ocasio in a a release. “We celebrate gastronomy through art while people will be able to take that little piece of tradition when they acquire the book.” Among the photographs on display are a six-foot-long bodegón that celebrates Puerto Rican table traditions during Christmas celebrations as well as depictions of ingredients of the traditional sofrito, arroz con gandules, drinks such as teas and coquito and fried delicacies of the island. “I want to bring a little of this tradition and culture that characterizes us, through these photographs that scream Puerto Rico everywhere,” Bernardo Medina, author of the book says. More here.
CHICAGO, IL

