Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers has felt like a rollercoaster but the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP shut all trade rumors down with just one word. Over the past couple of years, Green Bay Packers fans have likely had a difficult time feeling confident about the future of Aaron Rodgers. There was the holdout prior to the 2021 season, the potential he could retire this offseason and then the prospect of him wanting out moving forward after this year with Davante Adams now gone.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO