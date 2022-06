For more than 30 years, Milwaukee’s Summerfest has featured some of music’s biggest acts, drawing fans from across the United States to one of the most unique settings available in the world. On July 2, one of those musical acts will be veteran Madison rapper Jerome Hunt, a.k.a. Romey, who will be headlining the Miller Oasis Stage at 7:30 p.m.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO