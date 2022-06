Clarice Laverne Fern, age 93 of Baldwin, passed away June 2, 2022 at the Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin. Clarice was born on February 18, 1929 in Glenwood City to Abraham and Madeline (Verniel) Meyer. She grew up in Baldwin and graduated from Baldwin High School before attending nursing school in Minneapolis. Clarice was united in marriage to Richard Fern on February 2, 1949, and the couple was blessed with two sons, Gary and David. She worked at the Baldwin Hospital for 45 years, mostly on the 11-7 shift in the O.B. Department.

BALDWIN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO