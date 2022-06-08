ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get gems in Diablo Immortal

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

Trying to work out how to get Diablo Immortal gems? Though Blizzard’s new chapter in the popular undead-slaughtering series is pretty easy to complete in terms of the main story, it is undoubtedly pay-to-win in terms of its other elements. A big part of that grind is its gem system. You can slot these special stones into weapons and armour in order to stack specific abilities and create a powerful character, but they can be hard to get.

There are two types of gems: legendary and normal. If you’re just interested in getting the normal kind for your minor armour pieces, you should take a look at how to find Hidden Lairs , since these mini-dungeons are the best way of getting them. If you’re looking to get the legendary kind, though, I’ll explain how the gem system works, the primary no-spend method, as well as a list of what they can do.

How to get legendary gems

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpW4P_0g4B5MHp00

(Image credit: Blizzard)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R49TK_0g4B5MHp00

(Image credit: Blizzard)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIKLC_0g4B5MHp00

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How to get legendary gems in Diablo Immortal

There are a few ways to get legendary gems in Diablo Immortal:

  • Complete the Elder Rift
  • Buy them at the market for platinum
  • Get them on the battle pass

Only the first of these options is partly free. You’ll encounter the Elder Rift when you arrive in the city of Westmarch as part of the main story, and the game guides it pretty well. Here’s a brief summary of how it works: by slotting crests into the Elder Rift you can increase your completion rewards, earning runes with which to craft legendary gems at the Apprentice Jeweller. You have to buy Legendary Crests, but you can get a free Epic Crest at the Elder Rift every day or purchase more at the hilts store in Westmarch.

Early in the game you’ll get lots of hilts by completing the codex and from the free battle pass, so this is definitely a good way to spend them. If you complete the Elder Rift with no crests slotted at all, you’ll instead get burning embers that can be used with Cellik the vendor to craft runes or convert lesser runes into a rarer type. The best way to maximise your rewards is to head into the Elder Rift with a party who all have crests slotted, since this will buff rewards for everyone.

Once you get a legendary gem you can slot it into your weapon or armour to provide an effect, and even transfer it between equipment as you level up. However, if you want to upgrade your gems further, you’re going to have to consume other gems to do it at the Jeweller’s Apprentice, and that’s where the real grindiness of the endgame hits. Higher rank gems also only come from using Legendary Crests, which is where things get pay-to-win.

Legendary gem list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5Orw_0g4B5MHp00

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Diablo Immortal legendary gem list

Legendary gems boost resonance and combat rating, but also provide a specific ability. It’s worth bearing in mind your class speciality when choosing. If you’re a Necromancer, then Freedom & Devotion plus Follower’s Burden would be good. Whereas if you’re a Crusader, Defiant Soul and Mocking Laughter would work better.

Here’s a brief description of what each legendary gem does:

Gem Ability
Lightning Core Your primary attacks and movement slowly charge up with electricity before unleashing chain lightning.
Power & Command Power and Command alternates between two states. Power increases primary attack damage, while Command buffs skill damage.
The Hunger Heals you by a percentage of your base damage when you defeat an enemy.
Battleguard Decreases all damage you take from nearby enemies.
Follower’s Burden Increases damage you deal based upon summons you control.
Bloody Reach Increases damage based on your distance from an enemy.
Unity Crystal You and your party take reduced damage if you are close to each other.
Cutthroat’s Grin Gain increased critical hit chance if attacking from behind.
The Black Rose Each time you’re attacked, there is a chance to summon vines that immobilise your attacker.
Nightmare Wreath When you defeat an enemy there is a chance that other enemies will flee.
Berserker’s Eye Increases the damage you deal but also the damage you take.
Pain of Subjugation Increases damage dealt against enemies suffering loss of control.
Respite Stone Decreases damage taken as your health gets lower.
Ca’arsen’s Invigoration Increases attack speed.
Zod Stone Prolongs the duration of your ultimate skill.
Everlasting Torment Your critical hits inflict agony, which deal extra damage over a duration.
Defiant Soul When you block an attack, deal damage to all nearby enemies.
Freedom & Devotion Increases the duration of your summons.
Chained Death Stacks attack damage based on number of hits.
Mocking Laughter Forces non-elite monsters to attack you.
Seled’s Weakness Gain increased damage when you defeat an elite monster.
Trickshot Gem Your channelled skills consume energy slower.

Comments / 1

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Midnight Suns: Everything we know about the tactical Marvel RPG

The makers of XCOM are taking Marvel's heroes on a demon hunt in Midnight Suns. Midnight Suns isn't your usual superhero game. Hungry for Marvel heroes in action, but exhausted by the relentless psychic onslaught of the Marvel cinematic universe? Are you wondering what Wolverine would look like if his costume was imbued with potent magicks? You’re in luck, true believer: Firaxis unveiled Marvel's Midnight Suns at GamesCom 2021, promising some demon-hunting quality time with your favorite heroes as you enter the “darker side of the Marvel universe.” Spooky!
VIDEO GAMES
NME

EA claims reports of ‘Battlefield 2042’ being abandoned are “untrue”

EA has refuted claims that Battlefield 2042 is being abandoned with only a skeleton crew remaining on the project, stating that it’s “untrue”. The report comes from Eurogamer, with EA contacting the publication to state, “There is a significant team at DICE, alongside our other studios, focused on evolving and improving the Battlefield 2042 experience for all players.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Gems#Video Game#Elder
Vice

We Asked an AI to Draw a Self-Portrait

DALL-E, the AI system that generates images from text prompts, has captured the internet’s imagination over the past few months. Literally. Created by OpenAI, DALL-E is the latest in a series of tools that seem to tap into the internet’s subconscious, using massive datasets of text and images to parse and reproduce human language with uncanny accuracy. The system uses a machine learning model with billions of individual parameters to illustrate whatever phrases you feed into it, resulting in bizarre and often shockingly realistic renderings—though oftentimes with predictably racist and sexist tropes.
COMPUTERS
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Is Adding Mighty Thor Very Soon

Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that the next Marvel's Avengers character -- Jane Foster aka Mighty Thor -- is coming before the end of the month. More specifically, in a new update released today, Crystal Dynamics said it "expects the Goddess of Thunder to join your Avengers roster in just a few weeks in late June." Why a specific date hasn't been provided yet, is unclear, but it's likely being held for the reveal of the character, which has yet to happen.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
SVG

Diablo Immortal Director Has A Confusing Response To Backlash

Now that "Diablo Immortal" is finally out, and players have had a little bit of time to sink their teeth into the title, it's becoming more apparent that the game is beholden to some predatory tactics. While Blizzard had initially contended that "Diablo Immortal" wouldn't be a pay-to-win title, players have vocally condemned Blizzard for stuffing the title with microtransactions at every turn. It's unfortunate, considering critics and players seem to like the minute-to-minute gameplay, but actually gaining power is somehow even worse than fans thought. Though the game's creators were technically right in saying players wouldn't be using real money to upgrade gear or purchase new equipment directly, real-life cash definitely still has its place within "Diablo Immortal."
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Frustrated With 'Broken' Loba

Apex Legends players have become increasingly frustrated with Loba's broken ability. The "Translocating Thief" has been at the forefront of the recent issues plaguing Apex Legends. Along with her passive ability that lets her see purple and gold items through walls, Loba is meant to have an ultimate that her...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy