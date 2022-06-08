ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Lake, NY

A 'silver lining' at Silver Lake children's camp

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

GLOW YMCA made a tough decision when it opted to sell the rustic Silver Lake Camp Hough more than a year ago, Chief Executive Officer Rob Walker says.

But it has all fallen into place with the purchase by Peter Zeliff Jr. and wife Susan, Walker said. The Zeliff couple plan to offer the nearly 11-acre site to veterans and their families, and have agreed to allow a weekday camp for children during the summer.

“We are so thrilled, absolutely thrilled, that our donors and supporters were so gracious to them. We're very proud that it's going to be used in a way that we hoped it would be used. And that's through the Warrior House, which is another not-for-profit that's going to invest in it,” Walker said Tuesday to The Batavian . “You know, it was a tough decision, but a necessary one for us as an organization. But with that there's a silver lining here and that it's going to stay, more importantly, a children's camp, and it's going to stay with an overnight opportunity for military families. And that's pretty powerful.”

Operational revenue losses, coupled with a COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, created a financial gap that YMCA officials had to address, he said. After conducting some studies, GLOW YMCA partnered with Greater Buffalo Niagara’s branch to provide another option for kids wanting a full resident camp experience, he said. That will be available at Camp Weona in Wyoming County.

“As a whole, the industry really struggled, especially, like I mentioned, after COVID. It's just been a slow kind of decline,” he said, explaining Camp Hough’s new role. “Importantly, too, in addition, because of (the Zeliffs’) perspective and joint respect and cooperation in this, making sure the asset is used in the best possible way, they are allowing us to run a YMCA summer day camp on the property.”

Even though YMCA is no longer the owner, the nonprofit, in partnership with the Village of Perry, will run day programs Monday through Friday at the Silver Lake campground as of June 27, he said.

The proceeds from the Camp Hough sale will be reinvested into the Batavia-based YMCA’s expansion and work at the Healthy Living campus, he said. Abatement has begun, evidenced by construction flags, with ongoing demolition at Cary Hall.

“They're in the final stages of asbestos removal. They're taking that stuff out,” Walker said. “They've been working at that for about a month. And that's expected to come down next month.”

The Batavian will provide more details about the YMCA project in the near future. Meanwhile, the Zeliffs plan to offer the Camp Hough property, with 480 feet of waterfront, to veterans and their families as a camping retreat. Mrs. Zeliff did not return a call made to her for additional comments as of Tuesday evening.

For more information about Warrior House, go to http://www.warriorhouseofwny.com or see the related article here .

2014 File Photo of Camp Hough.

Comments / 0

Related
The Batavian

Oakfield's Goose hosts open house fundraiser for Warrior House

What began as an innocent conversation at a parent meeting has turned into a new role and title for Tina Bak of Oakfield. During the meeting that also included Susan Zeliff, who with her husband owns and operates The Goose and founded Warrior House, Bak learned that the wheels were not yet in motion for an upcoming benefit for the nonprofit.
OAKFIELD, NY
WETM 18 News

Two Chemung County restaurants up for sale

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local restaurants are being sold in Pine City and Elmira, according to real estate listings recently posted. 1157 North, located on North Main Street in Elmira has been listed on Howard Hanna’s website for $400,000. The restaurant is described as a “turnkey opportunity”, with a capacity of 80 people […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Storm clouds over Indian Falls

Joanne Meiser submitted the photo of storm clouds rolling in near McAlpine Road in Indian Falls. There is a strong thunderstorm alert for parts of Genesee County through 8:30 p.m. Winds could exceed 35 mph and there may be pea-sized hail. Areas affected could be Batavia, Darien Lakes State Park, Le Roy, Pembroke, Pavilion, Byron, Oakfield, Stafford, Alabama, Corfu, Elba, and Alexander.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Buddy Brewster's Ale House to Open Second Location in Lakewood

A Fredonia-based restaurant will be opening a second location in the south county this fall. The Chautauqua Mall has announced that Buddy Brewster's Ale House will be opening its new location at the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant on the East Fairmount Avenue side of the mall in Lakewood. The Professional Hospitality team, which also owns and operates the Chop House on Main in Jamestown and the Village Casino in Bemus Point, has already begun work on the new location. They were recently approved for a building permit by the Lakewood Village Planning Board. Buddy Brewster's offers a diverse, homemade menu with a fully-stocked bar, and outdoor dining available. The first Buddy Brewster's opened on Bennett Road in Fredonia in November 2020.
LAKEWOOD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lining#The Warrior House#Greater Buffalo Niagara#Espec
The Batavian

Sponsored Post: Eli Fish's Carnival is Saturday! Get your tickets today

Eli Fish is hosting our first annual Carnival and we're throwing it for the adults in the area that just want to have fun and not worry about bringing the kids for one night. Face paint? Check. Magicians? Check. Live music? Check. Dunk tank? Oh you know it. We'll have beer pong, craft beer, axe throwing, and so much more! So come on down and take a break with us this Saturday from 4 pm - 10 pm • Jackson Square, Batavia! Click here for more information and purchase tickets.
BATAVIA, NY
jamestowngazette.com

The Relief Zone Golf Tournament

The Relief Zone (TRZ) Hosted its annual Golf Tournament Saturday May 14th at Blueberry Hill Golf Course in Russell PA. In the mixed division, Team “Who’s Your Caddy” consisting of Mike Fralick, Cassie Pike, Autumn Cook, and Ron Mason took first place. Team “Koinonia” consisting of Ron Lemon, Bri Lemon, Ryan Lemon, and Katie Wissman took second place. (not Pictured) Shawn Kirsh, Gail Kirsh, John Bajorek, Linda Bajorek took third place.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver Lake, NY
localsyr.com

MacKenzie-Childs hosting first ‘Warehouse Sale’ in three years

(WSYR-TV) — The famed MacKenzie-Childs brand is hosting its first ‘Warehouse Sale’ since 2019 on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in Union Springs. “The sale inventory is a mixture of ‘as-is’ products, including overstock and quality seconds. The sale also includes furniture, rugs, seasonal products, enamelware, and more. Plus, shoppers can take an additional 20% off a total purchase at The Outlet store location in Aurora with proof of a warehouse sale receipt,” a company press release noted.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
2 On Your Side

Homeowner's land sinks into a creek in Royalton

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Emergency crews in Niagara County were at the scene of a home on Tonawanda Creek Road in Royalton Wednesday afternoon after the homeowner's land started sinking into the creek. According to the Rapids Fire Department Chief, the homeowner's truck and trailer fell into the creek,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Traffic delays expected on Columbia, Seneca, Miller avenues Friday

All motorists please be aware that Columbia Avenue, Seneca Avenue, and Miller Avenue will experience traffic delays on Friday, June 10th from 7AM to 3PM for cold milling operations. While work is being performed in this area, the roadway will be closed to all through traffic. Local traffic will be...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Gordon E. Offhaus

Gordon E. Offhaus, 86 of Batavia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at LeRoy Village Green. He was born November 15, 1935 in Buffalo to the late Earl and Irene (Dorschide) Offhaus. Gordon grew up along the Buffalo Creek in Porterville and Wales Center. As a young boy...
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man allegedly threatens Barker high school students on field trip

BARKER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Barker Central High School seniors were on a field trip Thursday in Lewiston when they say a man they encountered made violent threats against them. The students said they were scared and believe Lewiston Police should have done more to help. The police say no charges were filed because there were […]
BARKER, NY
2 On Your Side

Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two top-prize winning Take 5 lottery tickets were sold in Western New York on Wednesday. According to the New York Lottery, the winning tickets were sold in Tonawanda and Bolivar. The first ticket was sold at Bolivar Foodland, located at 455 Main Street in Bolivar. The...
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Scottie Ligon

Elba – Scottie Ligon, age 40, of Elba passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born on July 18, 1981, in Batavia, a son of Hattie B. Miles Ligon of Elba and the late Benjamin J. Ligon, Sr. Surviving along with his mother are his daughter, Addison...
ELBA, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
437
Followers
450
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy