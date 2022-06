John E. Beimborn, 84, of Fond du Lac, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born in the Township of Norwood, Wis. on July 7, 1937, the son of Erwin and Esther (Schuman) Beimborn. On June 13, 1959, John married Mary Dieck in Antigo. John enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and watching his grandchildren’s activities. He was employed by Badger Meter. John traveled with RV Maps, was a Royal Ranger Leader, and a current member of Lighthouse Christian Church in Fond du Lac.

