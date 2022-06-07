ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, SC

ManuFirstSC - Full Scholarship Available!

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a Manufacturing Technician through a convenient class offered in Summer 2022 in...

Colleton resident joins team that boosts local businesses

SouthernCarolina Alliance has announced that Holly McCrary has joined the SCA team as project manager. The regional nonprofit organization marketing the seven-county region that includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties, SouthernCarolina Alliance is focused on improving the quality of life for residents of the region through economic development.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Monarch Strong awards five seniors

At their annual awards ceremony on May 27th, 2022, Manning High School recognized and honored their seniors. Scholarships and awards were granted to many students in acknowledgment of their hard work and accomplishments. During the ceremony, the Monarch Strong Committee gave $1,000 scholarships to five seniors: Addie Laney, Dana McCoy, Xavier Evans, Timothy Goldsmith, and Darren Dawkins. They were given $500 at the end of the ceremony and must submit a college transcript after their first semester of college to obtain the remaining $500. Dana McCoy will be attending the University of South Carolina Upstate with a major in communications.
MANNING, SC
Community event, gospel show headed to Allendale County

FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A free community event is happening in Allendale County on Saturday, June 11. Praise & Shop at the Gabezo will be held at the gazebo in downtown Fairfax from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. A gospel event will start at 1:30 p.m. For more information, contact Whitney Stephens at 803-260-5190. Stephens […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Hampton County, SC
Hampton, SC
Behre: Berkeley County is losing one of its historic churches

The Methodist Church has no ritual for last rites, but its pastors pray for the dying and commend them to God's care. Taveau Church needs such prayers at this time. The modest 19th century church, nestled in the woods not far from Mepkin Abbey, has not been used regularly in half a century, and recent offers to help stabilize and preserve it have reached a dead end.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
N. Charleston celebrates 50th anniversary with street festival

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston is celebrating its 50th birthday with a street festival, and the mayor says the city isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Thousands of people are expected to take part in Fifty Fest, which shut down several blocks of East Montague...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
On the Road: What’s hidden in Horatio?

Horatio, SC (WOLO) — In Sumter County sits a small community of less than 100 people. It’s also home to South Carolina’s oldest general store. ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada takes us on the road to Horatio.
HORATIO, SC
Rock Hudson
Green Pond residents urged to come to community fun day

The Green Pond Community Hope, Inc., is once again sponsoring a community fun day planned for June 11. All Colleton County residents are welcome to attend. Romeo Edwards is the founder/CEO of the charitable group, Green Pond Community Hope, Inc. Edwards is working with Kenneth White, president of Green Pond H.O.P.E. Inc., to bring events to the community.
GREEN POND, SC
Tommy Woods Jr. goes down in history as the last ever C.E. Murray High graduate

Tommy Woods, Jr. went down in history on June 4, as the last ever graduate of C.E. Murray High. With the school transitioning to an elementary/middle school and the high school students merging with Kingstree, the June 4, graduation ceremony was the last one for high schoolers at the school. Woods was the last of 52 students to walk across the stage.
KINGSTREE, SC
High bacteria levels found in 3 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Even with a chance of pop-up rain showers this weekend, some may be looking to capitalize on sunny moments out on the water. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Young, local author to host two book events in Hampton County

A young Hampton County author will be hosting two book events in the county next week. Janna Claire, 18, is the published author of A Fairy’s Wish, a fantasy book for children. She will be hosting readings and book signings at 11 a.m.. in the Hampton Library on Wednesday, June 15, and 2 p.m. the same day at the Estill Library.
You will know the real Willie Turral

We have an important primary election in Beaufort County this month. My name is Willie Turral and for those who don’t yet know me I would like to take this opportunity to acquaint you with my motivation for running for the office of Beaufort County Auditor. Over the past...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Berkeley County schools take advantage of 7-on-7 opportunities

Getting somewhat of a sneak peek of your favorite high school football team isn’t all that difficult to do these days. June and July present a great deal of opportunities to catch some 7-on-7 games at stadiums all over the Lowcountry. One hot spot is Cane Bay High School every Thursday morning in June.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Update: Beaufort bridge reopens after malfunction leads to closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 1:42 p.m.: The bridge has reopened. Initial report: According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the Woods Memorial Bridge in Beaufort is closed as of Friday afternoon. The closure impacts vehicular traffic and due to a malfunction. Drivers in the...
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston Animal Society receives $100K donation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society on Wednesday was presented with a $100,000 memorial contribution from the Joye Law firm in honor of one of the law firm’s late clients. Johnny Scott was paralyzed in a car crash and later died in the hospital. While hospitalized,...
CHARLESTON, SC

