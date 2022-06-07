ManuFirstSC - Full Scholarship Available!

At their annual awards ceremony on May 27th, 2022, Manning High School recognized and honored their seniors. Scholarships and awards were granted to many students in acknowledgment of their hard work and accomplishments. During the ceremony, the Monarch Strong Committee gave $1,000 scholarships to five seniors: Addie Laney, Dana McCoy, Xavier Evans, Timothy Goldsmith, and Darren Dawkins. They were given $500 at the end of the ceremony and must submit a college transcript after their first semester of college to obtain the remaining $500. Dana McCoy will be attending the University of South Carolina Upstate with a major in communications.

MANNING, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO