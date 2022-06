As you stroll through the streets of the city, and by “city” we mean anything from a quaint little village seemingly in the middle of nowhere to a booming metropolis that goes on forever, you are struck by the backdrop and enraptured by not only the physicality, but the essence of the scene in front of you. Sure you could snap a pic, but would that really capture the ambiance? Why not tap into your inner artist and tell the story through your own unique artistic impression? Learn how through this Urban Sketching Course.

DESIGN ・ 1 DAY AGO