ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Investigation Lands Bedford Man Back in Jail for Methamphetamine Charges

wslmradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly involved in the continued use and dealing of methamphetamine while currently out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine in January of...

wslmradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
953wiki.com

JOINT INVESTIGATION BY SCOTT COUNTY DEPUTIES AND AGENTS (ATF) LEADS TO ARREST OF SCOTT COUNTY RESIDENT

Scott County-On 6-9-2022, Detective Paul Clute and Special Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Scott County resulting in the arrest of Christopher Michael Caudill, 37 of Austin, Indiana. Illegal items for him to possess and drugs seized at the residence included modified AR-15 military style rifles, AR-15 rifle parts, a homemade silencer used to soften the noise from a fired weapon, approximately 1 ounce of Methamphetamine, and various machining tools used for modifying and/or making guns. During the several month joint investigation, officers were able to obtain Methamphetamine, an AR-15 rifle, a silencer, and a handgun from Christopher Michael Caudill which led to the search and arrest warrants executed late last night. Christopher Michael Caudill was taken into custody by ATF Agents at the scene and transported to the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville where federal prisoners are held. Sheriff Goodin advised the following…“I am extremely pleased with the publics input…this investigation started with one (1) citizen providing a tip to a Scott County Sheriffs’ Deputy. The joint effort between the ATF and the Scott County Sheriffs’ Office resulted in the seizure of Methamphetamine and illegal weapons and I want to thank the ATF for partnering with us”. Sheriff Goodin has stressed the importance of cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, whether they are federal, state, or local.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing an air conditioner out of a window and entering a home

BEDFORD – A Shoals woman was arrested Wednesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest on a charge of residential entry. Police arrested 22-year-old Kayla Conley. According to a probable cause affidavit, on May 24, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to 1911 12th Street at 9:38 p.m. after a report of a male attempting to break into the caller’s home.
cbs4indy.com

Bedford man arrested after dealing meth while out of jail on bond

BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford man who previously served time for dealing meth is back in jail after police say he continued to deal while out of jail on a cash bond. Troopers from the Indiana State Police Bloomington District were recently advised that Timothy A. Brinegar, a 58-year-old male from Bedford, was allegedly continuing to use and deal methamphetamine while out of jail on a cash bond after being arrested for dealing methamphetamine in January 2019.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, IN
County
Lawrence County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Bedford, IN
Crime & Safety
WTHR

Woman sentenced to 17.5 years in 2019 Morgan County deadly shooting

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A judge sentenced a woman to more than 17 years for her role in a deadly shooting in 2019 in Morgan County. Britney Overton got a 17.5-year sentence Thursday after she pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in May. The sentence stems from a September 2019 incident where Alex Jackson's decomposing body was found in a ditch on Mann Road in Morgan County.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

34-year-old Holguens Philippe of Washington was arrested Wednesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant containing a Petition to Revoke a Suspended Sentence. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center. No bond was set. 19-year-old Daerin Pasley of Washington was arrested Wednesday by WPD and...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#County Jail#The Indiana State Police#Bedford Police
wbiw.com

Bedford Firefighters respond to fire at Chase Bank

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Department firefighters were called to Chase Bank at the intersection of 16th and I streets Thursday afternoon. The caller reported smoke in the building. Firefighters found a small fire in the air conditioning unit and extinguished the blaze. Damage was contained to the air conditioning...
BEDFORD, IN
953wiki.com

SEVERAL ARRESTED FOR DRUGS AND NEGLECT OF A DEPENDENT

In the evening hours of June 6, 2022, Deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office responded to an address in Country Squire Lakes in reference to a Welfare Check on a 2-year-old child. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were found in plain view that led to Deputy John Amis applying for and being granted a Jennings County Circuit Court Search Warrant.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Wanted Man Flees Police on Lawn Mower in Sullivan Co.

A wanted Terre Haute man tried to flee police on a lawn mower Sunday. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 1:20 pm, a deputy was traveling on CR 300 West when he passed by a male, he believed to be 49-year-old James Shipman of Terre Haute.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville man convicted of killing, dismembering ex-girlfriend appeals life sentence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man convicted of killing and dismembering his ex-girlfriend in Jeffersonville and eating parts of her body has appealed his life sentence. Joseph Oberhansley was found guilty of murder and burglary in connection to the murder and dismemberment of Tammy Jo Blanton, 46, and sentenced to life without parole in 2020, more than six years after Blanton was found dead in her home on Locust Street on Sept. 11, 2014. He was found not guilty of rape.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Fox 59

7-vehicle crash leaves 1 woman in grave condition

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday, IMPD was dispatched to the intersection of East 52nd Street and North Keystone Ave. According to a preliminary investigation, six vehicles were stopped at the light northbound at the intersection. A seventh vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck one of the vehicles that was stopped. This then resulted in a chain reaction, causing damage to all seven vehicles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police arrest juvenile found with stolen gun in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a stolen gun from a juvenile on the downtown canal over the weekend. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers with IMPD Special Events and Downtown District worked together to patrol areas near the canal, including the Colts playground, bar district and nearby parking lots. The area has been the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

UPDATE: Dog dies in Parke County House Fire

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has an update on an house fire that happened in Rockville. Parke County Sheriff's Deputies are now saying the cause of that fire accidental. They say a family was living at the home on 350 West 100 South. They say every person made it...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Dumpster Dive Leads To Madison Woman's Arrest for Methamphetamine

June 5, 2022, Madison Police Sr. Patrolman Chad Wehner responded to the 600 block of Broadway Street, reference suspicious activity. Information received led Officer Wehner to question Jennifer N. Renecker, 37, Madison, Indiana. Renecker reportedly gained entry into a private dumpster and removed an item from it. As a result...
MADISON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Federal government could seek death penalty for Meehan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A federal judge has ordered the government to decide by late July if it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. The judge set a pre-trial status conference in the case of Shane Meehan for July 28. Meehan was indicted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy