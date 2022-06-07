ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Stormy Stretch Coming With Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms: Here's What To Expect

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A stretch of dry and seasonable weather will be followed by an unsettled weather pattern that will bring multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms to the region.

After a partly sunny day on Tuesday, June 7 with a high temperature in the mid 70s, showers will arrive in the evening, followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday morning, June 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and storms will taper off by late Wednesday morning. Wednesday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Precipitation is expected to return overnight with a new round of scattered thunderstorms and showers and continue into Thursday morning, June 9.

That will be followed by gradual clearing, leading to partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the mid 70s on Thursday. Sprinkles will be possible at times during the day.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, June 10, with a high temperature in the mid 70s before more unsettled weather returns for the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

