Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

By Erin McCarty
 2 days ago
With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with...

Sulphur
2d ago

I hope you run for governor. It’s time to vote out anybody who gives any criminal any type of free ride.

#Prison#Crime#Politics State#Politics Governor#Caddo Sheriff#The State Senate
