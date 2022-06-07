ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota DNR Wants You to Take a Kid Fishing This Weekend

By Lee Voss
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking Minnesota adults to take a kid fishing this weekend. The annual event allows adults to...

mix949.com

MIX 94.9

DNR Offering Free Entrance to State Parks on Saturday

UNDATED -- As part of National Get Outdoors Day, The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks on Saturday. The DNR offers Free Park Day four times per year in an effort to get people outdoors. Saturday's Free Park Day also includes more...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

An Open Letter To Minnesota Mosquitoes: I Give Up

I give up. You win. Please stop attacking every square inch on my body every time I step outside for more than five seconds. Please consider this letter my official surrender. I went to mow the lawn Tuesday afternoon and was nearly carried away by a swarm of 'squitos. They were biting my neck, my legs, my face... these dudes were NOT picky about pricking me EVERYWHERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Time Is Running Out For Spring Planting

ST. PAUL -- Farmers have made great progress in this spring’s planting, but the clock is quickly running out. The latest Crop Progress Report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows 93% of the state’s corn crop is planted, 66% of the crop has emerged, and 89% of the emerged corn is in the fair or good category. The corn final planting date was May 31st for central Minnesota.
AGRICULTURE
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
MIX 94.9

Have Dinner at One of the Oldest Places in Minnesota

There are a few historical places in our great state of Minnesota. And most of them are an experience. Some are haunted, so that adds an element of mystery. But this time I'm talking about the Hubbell House which is located in the small town of Mantorville which is in Southern Minnesota near Rochester.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Parking Ramp Maintenance in St. Cloud this Summer

The city of St. Cloud is working on parking ramp maintenance this summer. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Dan Legatt joined me on WJON this week. St. Cloud has 5 downtown parking lots and most need some maintenance with the majority of the work needing to be done on the Paramount parking ramp.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

More Details Emerge on Future of Cowboy Jack’s in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- More details are starting to emerge about the future of Cowboy Jack's in downtown St. Cloud. St. Cloud Economic Development Authority Executive Director Cathy Mehelich says the owners of the After Midnight Group are committed to rebuilding on the site. Right now we understand they are interviewing...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Futuristic New Taco Bell Opens Less Than an Hour from St. Cloud

That Mexican pizza and Baja Blast is going to taste even better coming from this new Taco Bell in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. This new Taco Bell location looks more like a bank than the familiar Mexian fast food chain. There are four drive-up lanes that utilized a lift system for bags of food.
MIX 94.9

Groundbreaking At Foley Wastewater Project

FOLEY -- The groundbreaking for the Foley wastewater connection was held Tuesday. Foley city council and staff joined Benton County Commissioners and project engineers to break ground on the final lift station in the wastewater regionalization project with St. Cloud. Project Engineer Jared Voge says once completed, the 12 inch...
FOLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

Searles on Fifth Ave in St. Cloud to Remain Closed Permanently

ST. CLOUD -- The owners of Searles on Fifth Ave in downtown St. Cloud have announced they will not be reopening the business. In a post on Facebook, owners Darin and Michelle Agnew say there are two main reasons for their decision. One is due to the repeated shutdowns and breached contacts from being closed, they were unable to regain financial footing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

New Tech Theater Program Begins at SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Students at St. Cloud Technical and Community College will have a new Technical Theater Program this fall. Through a first-in-the-state partnership with GREAT theater in St. Cloud, the Technical Theater Practicum Program will allow students to complete the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum on-campus at SCTCC as well as gain practical experience in technical theater through GREAT.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
MIX 94.9

Boating safety tips for the weekend

ST. PAUL -- So far, two people have died on Minnesota waters this spring, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting another busy weekend. The DNR reminds everyone that with boaters of every skill level on the water, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe. Here are...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Former St. Cloud City Hall, Middle School to be Torn Down Soon

ST. CLOUD -- Prep work has begun on the old city hall site, which will be torn down in the coming weeks. A chain-link fence is in the process of being set up now. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says the demolition of the building should be starting in July. He says they are just prepping the site this month. The final closing documents will be completed in the coming weeks and then they can start the demo work.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

8 Field Trips All Minnesota Kids Went On

Everyone knows the best part of the school year was always the field trips. You get out of the classroom for the day, eat a sack lunch, get to goof off on a bus ride with all your friends, make memories and experience new things. Here are 8 field trips all Central Minnesota kids took while in school.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
MIX 94.9

As Minnesota’s Summer Starts, Tips to Prevent Child Drownings

Summer in Minnesota is a time for gathering, fun, celebrating, and the joyous splashing and giggling of kids in the water. There's no sound that brings more smiles. However, with the enjoyment of being on the water in Minnesota comes a handful of risks. Being properly aware and prepared can help prevent a tragedy.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

