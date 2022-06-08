Isle of Wight: Taskforce to address health travel woes

Darren McGarvey’s angry study of how ‘remote politics’ has robbed ordinary people of power has solutions that may make uncomfortable reading even for ‘progressives’. A hundred pages into The Social Distance Between Us, the Scottish writer, broadcaster and rapper Darren McGarvey describes the time he spent in Aberdeen while he was filming a series for the BBC. The city, he muses, may well be Scotland’s most beautiful metropolis, where “beams reflect off the granite, rendering even the most ordinary building prestigious and majestic”. But as ever, his mission was to get behind the facade and use his experiences of poverty and want to explore deep social problems and the huge imbalances of power that they point up.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO