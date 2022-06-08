ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle of Wight: Taskforce to address health travel woes

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA taskforce is to be set up to address transport issues faced by Isle of Wight residents who need to travel to the mainland for health treatment. The group will be created by Isle...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Drug workers warn heroin treatment shortage will cost lives

An "unprecedented shortage" of a substitute for illegal heroin in England is putting hundreds of lives at risk, say drug workers. Diamorphine is a pharmaceutical form of the drug prescribed when methadone and other medications are ineffective. Former heroin users have told the BBC they have relapsed for the first...
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
The Guardian

The Social Distance Between Us by Darren McGarvey review – it’s a long, long way from Westminster

Darren McGarvey’s angry study of how ‘remote politics’ has robbed ordinary people of power has solutions that may make uncomfortable reading even for ‘progressives’. A hundred pages into The Social Distance Between Us, the Scottish writer, broadcaster and rapper Darren McGarvey describes the time he spent in Aberdeen while he was filming a series for the BBC. The city, he muses, may well be Scotland’s most beautiful metropolis, where “beams reflect off the granite, rendering even the most ordinary building prestigious and majestic”. But as ever, his mission was to get behind the facade and use his experiences of poverty and want to explore deep social problems and the huge imbalances of power that they point up.
BBC

Cazoo to close sites in Worcester and St Helens

The jobs of about 190 people are under threat after online car seller Cazoo confirmed the location of two sites it will close. Cazoo has 10 vehicle preparation sites in the UK, with the ones in Worcester and St Helens set to go. The company has revealed plans to cut...
BBC

North East Ambulance: Family feel betrayed over fuel-stop admission

The family of a man who died while waiting for an ambulance say they feel "betrayed" after learning it stopped to refuel on the way to his home. Peter Coates, 62, from Dormanstown near Redcar, had lung disease and relied on a machine for oxygen, but in 2019 it failed during a power cut.
BBC

Dunsfoldgas drilling application approved by government

UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) applied to explore a site south of Dunsfold Road and east of High Loxley Road, in Dunsfold. Waverley Borough Council said it was "the worst possible outcome" and the drilling could lead to "irreversible harm" to the environment. UKOG said it was looking forward to...
BBC

No irony flying to Canada for climate talk, says Bristol mayor

The mayor of Bristol said there was "no irony" in his decision to fly 4,600 miles (7,402 km) to attend a conference and give a talk on the climate crisis. Marvin Rees was criticised by climate campaigners who said his trip to Canada to deliver a 14-minute TEDx lecture seemed to be at odds with his message.
BBC

Michael Gove vows to end 'scourge' of empty second homes

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to end the "scourge" of unoccupied second homes, as part of government plans to boost housing. Mr Gove said a new bill making it easier to charge higher council tax on empty properties in England would "bring life back" to communities. He also...
BBC

Children in custody unit restrained unlawfully and painfully - Ofsted

Staff at a secure youth custody unit near Bristol have not understood the law and have restrained children unlawfully and painfully, an Ofsted report has found. It also found one child at Vinney Green in Emersons Green was locked in a room for three days without justification. South Gloucestershire Council,...
