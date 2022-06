Click here to read the full article. My life has always revolved around music. My mother is a dancer who played Seals & Crofts and Stevie Wonder records loudly in our apartment as far back as I can remember. My uncle, the jazz saxophonist Alan Braufman, bought me a drum set when I was two-and-a-half years old. I’ve never known my father, the jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers, but his music has always been present in my life. Both my mother and Alan exposed me to live music before I could talk — likely before I could even walk. When I started...

